India Coronavirus Update, May 29: India becomes ninth worst-hit country, Bengal minister tests positive

Coronavirus India Updates: With India reporting a total of 1,65,799 coronavirus cases on Friday, the country has now overtaken Turkey, which has 160,979 cases, to become the ninth worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. A jump of 7,466 infections and 175 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours from across the country, the health ministry said. India has recorded 4,704 deaths, 89,987 active cases and 7,1105 people have been treated and discharged so far. The recovery rate stands at 42.89 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi reported over 1,000 cases taking the tally to 16,281, of which nearly 7,500 have recovered. In terms of maximum cases in cities across India, Delhi is now at the second position after Mumbai, which has over 35,000 infections. However, the growth rate in the city, which is 4,89, is still below the national average of 5.02 per cent. The growth rate in Bihar, Assam, Kerala and Maharashtra are higher than the national data.

Railways urges people with comorbidities to avoid travel

The Indian Railways Friday appealed to people not to travel on the Shramik Special trains if they are suffering from pre-existing health conditions. “It has been observed that some people availing Shramik trains have pre-existing medical issues which aggravates risk of COVID-19. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions have taken place in Shramik trains. So, Railways appeal to people with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below age of 10 and those aged above 65 to avoid travel by rail,” it said.

Appeal from Indian Railways to people with diseases, co-morbidity, to not travel.

“A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have happened.” pic.twitter.com/R5nMdW4WWh — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) May 29, 2020

It also said that the railway family is working 24X7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all citizens of the country needing to travel. “We seek the cooperation of all citizens in this matter. In case of any distress or emergency please do not hesitate to reach out to your railway parivaar and we will help you as always (Helpline number – 139 & 138),” it said.

The railways have been running Shramik special Trains on a daily basis throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes since May 1.

Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after official tests positive

A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case reported in the Parliament complex so far, according to PTI. Out of the four, three were found to have contracted the infection after Parliament resumed operations on May 3 when Lockdown 2.0 ended and were on duty. The director-level officer, who attended work on May 28, was found positive for the infection along with his family members. Two floors of the Parliament’s Annexe building have been sealed.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 59,546 2,598 18,616 1,982 Tamil Nadu 19,372 797 10,548 145 Delhi 16,281 1,024 7,495 316 Gujarat 15,572 377 8,001 960 Rajasthan 7,954 251 4,710 180 Madhya Pradesh 7,453 192 4,050 321 Uttar Pradesh 71,70 179 4,251 197 West Bengal 4,536 344 1,668 295 Bihar 3,185 149 1.050 15 Andhra Pradesh 2,841 54 1,958 59

Lockdown should be extended by 15 more days, says Goa CM

In the first indication that the lockdown may be extended, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant was quoted by local media on Friday as saying, “Held a telephonic conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah, lockdown likely to increase by 15 days.”

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers on Thursday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation on ground, and sought their views on the extension of lockdown beyond May 31 – lockdown 5.0.

Bengal minister tests positive for COVID-19

A minister in West Bengal tested positive for the virus, making it the first such case in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet, PTI quoted a government source as saying. State Fire Services minister Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine after his test results came out positive, the source said. A domestic help at the minister’s residence was diagnosed with the disease, following which samples of Bose and his family members were sent for examination. The reports, which arrived on Thursday night, showed Bose and one of his family members have contracted the virus, the source added.

CISF official posted at warship building GRSEL succumbs to disease

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted at the GRSEL, a warship manufacturing facility in Kolkata, has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday. They said head constable Susanta Kumar Ghosh, 58, was a resident of Murshidabad district of West Bengal. This is the fourth death from coronavirus in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force and the second from this unit, a defence PSU located in Kolkata. Earlier, 55-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rank official from this unit had succumbed to the virus. An official posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata and another in the unit that guards the Mumbai international airport have been the earlier COVID-19 casualties in the force.

494 domestic flights carrying 38,078 passengers operated in India yesterday: Hardeep Puri

A total of 494 domestic flights, carrying 38,078 passengers, were operated on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. Domestic flight operations resumed in the country on Monday after a gap of two months. All scheduled passenger flights were suspended from March 25 to May 24 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. International passenger flights continue to remain suspended.

Our airports are abuzz again. Figures for domestic flights for 28th May 2020 till 2359 hrs. Day 4

Departures 494

38,078 passengers handled.

Arrivals 493

38,389 passengers handled. Total movements 987 with 76,467 passenger footfalls at airports.

Total number of flyers 38,078 pic.twitter.com/Uio5WvrAi1 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 29, 2020

Make jobs available to migrant workers near their homes: Mayawati to Centre

BSP president Mayawati on Friday asked the Centre and state governments to solve basic problems of livelihood and food faced by migrants returning home and said providing them jobs near their homes will be the real test of their intention. Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions that no fare for travel either by train or bus be charged from migrant workers stranded across the country, Mayawati said the government has been ignoring a similar demand made by the BSP.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Finally, for lakhs of migrant labourers returning home, suffering from all kinds of neglect/disdain due to the lockdown for the last 66 days in the country, the court had to say that it is the responsibility of the government to send them home by rail/bus free of cost. The government had been ignoring this demand of the BSP.”

Here are some news stories from The Indian Express which you shouldn't miss today:

# Less than 5% of all patients require critical care: As returning migrants and easing lockdown push the coronavirus far and wide, an analysis of statewise data shows that when it comes to Covid patients requiring critical care, their share, even in high-burden states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, remains low. So is the demand for ventilators. Similar is the case in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha where the migrant influx is pushing up Covid numbers.Of the total 83,004 active cases on May 27, less than 3500 needed any kind of intervention — oxygen therapy, ICU or ventilators.

# Most Shramik trains: Gujarat, Maharashtra to UP and Bihar: Around 40 per cent of the Shramik Special trains so far have set off from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, carrying roughly 20 lakh migrants back home. Until Thursday, 50 lakh stranded passengers had used these trains, the majority to get to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, according to official data.

# Package not much help, govt must do the heavy lifting: As companies gradually ramp up capacities post the lockdown and announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore AtmaNirbhar Covid economic package, many are of the view that the government needs to do a lot more heavy lifting to generate demand given the extraordinary circumstances. There cannot be a better way than increased government spending, direct cash transfers to consumers and deferment of taxes, according to responses of 100-plus companies to a survey carried out by a national trade body.

