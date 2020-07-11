India Coronavirus Updates, July 11: Some states reimpose lockdown as India crosses 8 lakh mark

As the third worst-hit country, India has been adding over 22,000 cases every day for the past eight days. (Express photo: Arun Horizon) As the third worst-hit country, India has been adding over 22,000 cases every day for the past eight days. (Express photo: Arun Horizon)

Coronavirus India Updates: Just four days after it crossed the 7 lakh mark, India topped 8 lakh cases Saturday with a record rise in 27,114 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. As the third worst-hit country, India has been adding over 22,000 cases every day for the past eight days.

The country’s death toll, which is the eighth-worst in the world, climbed to 22,123 with 519 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state; it reported 226 new fatalities Saturday.

India has a recovery rate of 62 per cent, a health ministry official said. Meanwhile, ICMR has said that as many as 1,13,07,002 coronavirus samples have been tested so far, of which 2,82,511 samples were tested on Friday. (Follow coronavirus India LIVE updates)

Amid a surge, Kerala, Pune and most recently Uttar Pradesh have reintroduced fresh restrictions. States like Goa have ruled out the possibility of a new lockdown amid the economic “unlocking”.

Here are the top developments from the country

Itolizumab approved for limited use to treat Covid-19 patients

Itolizumab, an antibody injection used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, has been approved by India’s drug regulator for restricted emergency use on coronavirus patients who have moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told news agency PTI.

Drugs Controller General of India Dr V G Somani approved the injection for cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19.

“The approval was given after its clinical trials on COVID-19 patients in India was found satisfactory by the expert committee comprising pulmonologists, pharmacologists and medicine experts from AIIMS, among others, for treatment of cytokine release syndrome,” an official said.

No Covid-19 vaccine appears possible before next year, House panel told

Officials from CSIR, the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Biotechnology told a Parliament panel that no vaccine appears possible before early next year. This comes days after the ICMR declared that is would launch a coronavirus vaccine for public health use by August 15. The officials also gave presentations on the government’s preparedness for Covid-19 like vaccines, drugs and pharmaceuticals and health equipment.

Goa rules out lockdown amid case surge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing a further lockdown in the state as it is prioritising the resumption of economic activity. “The lockdown was initially imposed to create awareness and educate people about coronavirus. That phase has passed now,” he said, speaking to a TV channel. Sawant also emphasised on prioritising the process of “unlocking”.

Goa has recorded 2,151 cases of COVID- 19, including nine deaths and 1,347 recoveries.

Bihar govt directs six medical colleges to prepare isolation wards

Six medical colleges in Bihar were directed to allocate a 100-bed isolation ward with oxygen cylinders and clinical services in order to help assist any shortage of beds in the wake of the coronavirus surge in the last 10 days.

New OPD building at AIIMS, Patna. (Express photo: Kaunain Sheriff M) New OPD building at AIIMS, Patna. (Express photo: Kaunain Sheriff M)

AIIMS, Patna was announced as the fourth specialised Covid hospital after Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna, Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya, and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur. The state has recorded a jump of 4,000 cases in the last 10 days.

Adityanath issues directives on ‘sanitation campaign’ that begins today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, through a video conference, issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitation campaign that will be carried out in all rural and urban areas in the state on July 11 and 12.

Emphasising the importance of the campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, he asked officials to provide photographs of the same and talked about the possibility of the campaign’s extension till July 13, if needed.

Derailed economic activities getting back on track amid unlocking, says Khattar

Several disrupted economic activities are getting back on track post the “unlocking”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Friday. He also highlighted the increase in revenue generation of the state in the last few weeks.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presides over the crisis coordination committee meeting, last week. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presides over the crisis coordination committee meeting, last week. (Express Photo)

Khattar said the government earned revenue of Rs 16,009 crore in the last financial year 2019-20, whereas during the corresponding period in the current financial year, only Rs 11,098 crore was received.

Eden garden to be converted into a Covid-19 facility

West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 cases bringing the total caseload to 27,109. The death toll increased to 880 with 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Of the new fatalities, Kolkata registered 13 deaths, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, four in Howrah and one each in Hooghly, Malda and Purba Medinipur districts.

Yesterday, the number of broad-based containment zones went up to 463 after 29 more such zones were added to Thursday’s list, according to government data.

The Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of under galleries of the Eden gardens as a makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on an urgent basis.

