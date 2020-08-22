India Coronavirus Live Updates: Nearly 55,000 dead but recovery rate improves to 74.30 per cent

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: A day after the country recorded 28 lakh novel coronavirus cases, India’s tally breached the 29-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 68,898 cases on Friday. The recovery rate has also soared past 74 per cent after 62,282 patients were discharged in a day, taking the total recoveries to 21.5 lakh. The case fatality rate has also dropped further to 1.89 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. Nearly 55,000 people have died so far.
With the daily growth rate continuing to slow down, the doubling time of novel Coronavirus cases in India has now dropped to 30 days. However, because of the different growth rates, the doubling times in states vary widely. Delhi has a doubling time of about 100 days, corresponding to the fact that its daily growth rate has been less than one per cent for a very long time now. Among the states with large caseloads, only Punjab, Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand have doubling times less than 20 days right now. With Bihar elections in sight, the Election Commission has issued guidelines for holding polls during the coronavirus pandemic.
Globally, over 22.5 million people have been infected with the virus so far, including over 7.9 lakh who died. The United States continued to be worst affected followed by Brazil and India. China, where the virus was first reported in December last year, has announced that people living in Beijing are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, a second such announcement since May when it was reversed after a recurrence of coronavirus cases in the city. Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation said he hopes the world can end the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years.
A day after ordering weekend and night curfew in all cities of the state, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Friday ordered imposition of Section 144 to prohibit all gatherings of more than 5 persons, other than marriage and bhog ceremonies. Read more here