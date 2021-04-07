Coronavirus India Live Updates: Next four weeks ‘critical’, says Centre

A policeman at Juhu beach in Mumbai, which has been closed for the public as part of Maharashtra's lockdown rules. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Centre has said India’s Covid-19 cases are “spreading faster than last time”, and the next four weeks will be “critical” in controlling the second wave of the disease. Dr V K Paul, who heads India’s Covid-19 task force, said people’s participation would be vital is controlling the spread of the infection.

As India detected 96,982 new cases on Tuesday, the country recorded its highest number of vaccinations in a single day so far: 43,00,966.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it was imposing night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, till April 30 in the city. The announcement came on the same day Covid-19 cases crossed 5,000 in the national capital. For the rest of the month, only healthcare workers and government officials on essential and emergency duties, apart from those travelling to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals, will be exempt.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has cautioned against a full lockdown, saying “the consequences are terrible.”

In other news, Pune, which is reporting the highest coronavirus numbers in the country, has an acute shortage of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and ventilators. However, private hospitals in the city have been asked to make 80 per cent of their beds available for Covid-19 treatment in the next few days.