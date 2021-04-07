scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Next four weeks ‘critical’, says Centre

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: The Centre has said India's Covid-19 cases are "spreading faster than last time", and the next four weeks will be "critical" in controlling the second wave of the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 8:16:54 am
coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, Delhi curfew, covid 19 lockdown latest news, maharashtra covid 19 cases, maharashtra lockdown news, india lockdownA policeman at Juhu beach in Mumbai, which has been closed for the public as part of Maharashtra's lockdown rules. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Centre has said India’s Covid-19 cases are “spreading faster than last time”, and the next four weeks will be “critical” in controlling the second wave of the disease. Dr V K Paul, who heads India’s Covid-19 task force, said people’s participation would be vital is controlling the spread of the infection.

As India detected 96,982 new cases on Tuesday, the country recorded its highest number of vaccinations in a single day so far: 43,00,966.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it was imposing night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, till April 30 in the city. The announcement came on the same day Covid-19 cases crossed 5,000 in the national capital. For the rest of the month, only healthcare workers and government officials on essential and emergency duties, apart from those travelling to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals, will be exempt.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has cautioned against a full lockdown, saying “the consequences are terrible.”

In other news, Pune, which is reporting the highest coronavirus numbers in the country, has an acute shortage of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and ventilators. However, private hospitals in the city have been asked to make 80 per cent of their beds available for Covid-19 treatment in the next few days.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Next four weeks critical, says Centre; Delhi government imposes night curfew; Pune faces shortage of ICUs, ventilators; Maharashtra lockdown; and more. Follow latest news and updates below  

coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, Delhi curfew, covid 19 lockdown latest news, maharashtra covid 19 cases, maharashtra lockdown news, india lockdown A queue outside Patel Chowk Metro station in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Simple tips to prevent the spread of Covid-19:

Wear a mask: The World Health Organization (WHO) states that masks are “a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives”. They “should be used as part of a comprehensive ‘Do it all!’ approach including physical distancing, avoiding crowded, closed and close-contact settings, good ventilation, cleaning hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and more. Depending on the type, masks can be used for either protection of healthy persons or to prevent onward transmission”.

WHO states masks must be worn in “areas where the virus is circulating”, and in “crowded settings”, where you “can’t be at least 1 metre from others, and in rooms with poor or unknown ventilation. It’s not always easy to determine the quality of ventilation, which depends on the rate of air change, recirculation and outdoor fresh air. So if you have any doubts, it’s safer to simply wear a mask”.

Google has also put out a list of preventive measures that can be taken amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India:

* Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub. * Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. * Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. * Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. * Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. * Stay home if you feel unwell. * If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

One must know all the facts, take appropriate precautions, and follow advice provided by local health authority, so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

