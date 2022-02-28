Daily Covid infections drop below 10,000; active cases now at over 1.02 lakh

Daily cases of Covid-19 cases dropped below 10,000 on Monday as India recorded 8,013 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Active cases presently stand at 1,02,601, comprising 0.24 per cent of the country’s total caseload.

With this, India’s daily positivity rate stands at 1.11 per cent. The total number of recoveries rose to more than 4.23 crore or 4,23,07,686 after 16,765 Covid-19 patients recovered on Monday.

Meanwhile, with 119 patients succumbing to the deadly disease, India’s death toll rose to 5,13,843. The total number of vaccinations administered as part of the nationwide inoculation drive rose to 1,77,50,86,335.

Classes 1-7 to return to school in Odisha

Students of classes 1-7 in Odisha will return to school Monday after nearly two years with a week-long rapport building exercise, PTI reported.

The government had announced earlier that the schools would reopen from February 14, but had to defer the reopening after district collectors sought additional time for undertaking cleaning, bush cutting and minor repairs.

Class 1 student develops Covid symptoms in Delhi

A private school in North Delhi decided to switch back to online classes after a class 1 student developed mild Covid-like symptoms, PTI reported.

The student had on Thursday attended the school at Model Town, but his parents informed the administration on Saturday that he had developed Covid-like symptoms like headache and pain, it said.