Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 2,541 fresh Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than yesterday; active cases over 16,500

As the fear of getting fined for not wearing masks set in after the DDMA order, people in the national capital have again started masking up in public places, especially at busy markets, railway stations, Metro, buses and ISBTs. The inspection by the Delhi Police and authorities at these places has also intensified again.
Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168. The capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two deaths.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 10,59,286, according to PTI. The death toll in the metropolis remained unchanged at 19,562 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day. On Saturday, the city had reported 72 cases.
A common anti-inflammatory drug has been found to be an effective antiviral agent in the treatment of mild and moderate Covid-19 patients. The drug, indomethacin, is widely used to treat various types of inflammation-related conditions. The study on Covid patients, by IIT Madras, has been published in Nature Scientific Reports.
THE DRUG: Indomethacin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug available as capsules and a liquid suspension, to be taken orally. According to the US National Library of Medicine, indomethacin works by stopping the body’s production of a substance that causes pain, fever, and inflammation. It is used to relieve moderate to severe pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by various kinds of arthritis, and pain in the shoulder caused by inflammation.
The findings: A randomised clinical trial was conducted by IIT Madras researchers at Panimalar Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai. Out of 210 patients admitted, 107 were randomly allocated to a control group and treated with paracetamol and standard care, while 103 patients were administered indomethacin along with standard care of treatment, a media release from IIT Madras said.
A UK patient with a severely weakened immune system had Covid-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus. There’s no way to know for sure whether it was the longest-lasting Covid-19 infection because not everyone gets tested, especially on a regular basis like this case.
But at 505 days, “it certainly seems to be the longest reported infection,” said Dr. Luke Blagdon Snell, an infectious disease expert at the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.
In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in some states of the country, the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has asked schools to suspend morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activities, officials said on Monday.
The School Education and Literacy department has issued a fresh Covid-19 guideline for schools in Jharkhand in the light of rising Covid-19 cases in some states.
As per the new guideline, the schools have been asked to conduct health checkups on a regular basis in coordination with nearest health centres and district administrations have been directed to ensure random Covid-19 test of students and teachers. Morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activity will remain suspended in schools, an official release said.
The School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma in a letter to all deputy commissioners, district education officers and district superintendents of education, has asked them to follow COVID-19 guidelines in a bid to restrict the spread of the disease. (PTI)
The Mathura district administration on Monday directed temple authorities to ensure that devotees follow Covid-19 guidelines in the wake of rising cases in the neighbouring districts.
A large number of devotees are coming to Mathura every day from the Delhi-NCR region. Their numbers reach thousands, especially during weekends, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.
In such a situation, it is very important to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like the use of masks and social distancing. Along with cleanliness in temples, sanitisation work should also be done regularly, he said.
“Devotees should be asked to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines,” Chahal asserted. (PTI)
Mizoram on Monday reported 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, 30 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,26,886. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 695 as a 88-year-old woman from Mamit district succumbed to the infection on Monday, a health official said.
The single-day positivity rate increased to 35.79 per cent from 16.14 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 299 samples tested.
Mizoram now has 700 active Covid-19 cases, while 2,25,491 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 68 on Sunday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.38 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent. The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.16 lakh samples for Covid-19. (PTI)
Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 even when the immunisation rates are high, according to a modelling study published on Monday.
Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada used a simple model to explore the effect of mixing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people to understand the dynamics of an infectious disease like SARS-CoV-2. They simulated mixing of like-with-like populations in which people have exclusive contact with others of the same vaccination status as well as random mixing between different groups.
"Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," said David Fisman, from Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. "However, we found that the choices made by people who forgo vaccination contribute disproportionately to risk among those who do get vaccinated," Fisman said in a statement. (PTI)
One Covid-19 patient is currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Monday.
The coronavirus tally of the Union territory remained unchanged at 10,035 as no fresh infection was registered, it said.
A total of 9,905 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.
The administration has thus far tested over 7.22 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.31 lakh people. (PTI)
Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded eight new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,08,973, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday.
No fresh fatality was reported and the death toll in the district stood at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,609, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said. (PTI)
Beijing on Monday began mass Covid-19 testing of over 3.5 million people in one of the city's high-profile districts following a spike in cases, while Shanghai reported a record 51 deaths in a day as the eastern metropolis continued to grapple with the Omicron variant for the fourth week.
Beijing's local government has ordered Chaoyang district, home to some 3.5 million residents, to have three rounds of mass nucleic acid testing starting from Monday after the district registered the most Covid-19 cases in the capital's latest epidemic surge, official media reported.
The test applies to those who are living and working in the district, which will be conducted respectively on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the Chaoyang disease prevention and control leading team said in a notice on Sunday.
According to China's National Health Commission report released on Monday, Beijing reported 14 cases on Sunday of which 11 of them were in Chaoyang district which is the central part of the city where the top Chinese leadership resides.
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported over 20,190 cases, majority of them being asymptomatic cases. (PTI)
Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March this year. So far, more than around 2,66,55,947 adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for the age group of 18-59 years started from 10th April this year and until now, 4,17,414 precaution doses have been administered in this age group.
ONLY 3.87 lakh people in the 18-59 age group have taken the “precautionary” third dose of the Covid vaccine since it was rolled out for this category on April 10, according to Union Health Ministry data. But significantly, the data show that over 51 per cent of these doses were administered in the last four days, coinciding with an uptick in cases and re-introduction of mask mandates in key cities such as Delhi. Read more
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
India reported 2,541 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am Monday, marginally lower than 2,593 infections recorded the previous day, the Union Health Ministry’s data showed. Number of active cases went down to 649 from 794 cases have been recorded across the country on Sunday. The total number of active cases of the country now stands at 16,500. As many as 30 deaths were reported Monday, taking the death toll to 5,22,223.