Sikkim pharma industry fully functional despite lockdown, says no shortage in domestic drugs

Sikkim has two main industries – Tourism, which has been completely shut down by the state government even before the national lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it’s pharmaceutical industry. (Representational Image) Sikkim has two main industries – Tourism, which has been completely shut down by the state government even before the national lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it’s pharmaceutical industry. (Representational Image)

With no Covid-19 cases till date, and one of it’s two main industries – the pharmaceutical industry, fully operational, officials in the Sikkim government say that while the state will face repercussions of the lockdown like all others, the trajectory of recovery of the state is likely to be much faster in this north eastern corner of India.

Not only are the 49 pharmaceutical companies across the small state operating normally, many have even increased the number of shifts by workers to meet the national emergency and follow the social distancing norms which have found it’s way on to the factory floor.

“The pharmaceutical companies and their ancillary units are working at 80 per cent capacity, some even 95 per cent. The government has also instructed the Pharma companies to pay their workers and employees Rs 300 a day over and above what they earn already. Since most employed in these units are locals, there has been no question of migration. There are migrant workers in these factories, from West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar primarily, but the companies have taken really good care of them and many have even provided meals and transportation,” said S.K. Sharma, Secretary Industries. Sharma points out that one of the reasons why Sikkim has fared so well in implementing the lockdown, and during it, is because it’s such a small state.

“We don’t get revenue from the Pharma companies as according to a policy of the Indian Government, the North East Industrial Investment Promotion policy, which was floated in 2007, the industries set up here would have a ten year tax exemption. While this ended in 2017, there is a provision by which these companies can avail of similar benefits for another ten years which they are doing now. For Sikkim, we receive two benefits from the Pharma companies, one is GST and more importantly, employment,” added Sharma.

While the Pharmaceutical industry in Sikkim employs approximately 20,000 people, this is a sizeable number in a population that is just over six lakhs, and mostly live in hill tracts in rural areas. Sikkim also has few other options of employment, tourism and the government sector being the only other two. “There are just other limited employment generators we have – a single tea garden and a food processing unit – both of these are open,” points out Sharma.

One of the reasons why the state government has been able to keep these units operational is because it closed off all its domestic and international borders in early March and started screening of drivers of any form of transportation of the borders. Sikkim has only one national highway connecting it to Siliguri in West Bengal, and the rest of India. Because of these measures, there is no Covid-19 case in the state till date.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals opened two plants in Sikkim – one in 2007 and the other in 2017, to make solid oral dosages like tablets and capsules.

Zydus also manufactures ointments. Since there are no cases on the coronavirus in Sikkim, we have been functioning near to normal. We are maintaining social distancing at the plants but this is also precautionary. We are functioning with 85 per cent attendance and even on some days 90 per cent, and I believe that this is more than the capacity with which our plants in other parts of the country are functioning, because the other states have been hit by the virus. We have had no problems getting raw materials either, since our drugs are made entirely with domestic components.

“There was a bit of an issue with transportation in the first week of the lockdown, but this was sorted out by the state government quickly,” said unit head Suman Bagh. Bagh adds that Zydus has increased its shifts from two to three

a day, “to meet the national needs.”

“It is unlikely that the country will fall short of medication because 60 per cent of the domestic market’s needs for medication is met by the Sikkim pharma units,” he added.

Additional General Manager Macleods Pharmaceutical Major Satish Bhatt said that unlike Zydus, Macleods has faced a slight shortage of APIs from China since the lockdown, but consignments of have been chalked out depending on the three months stocks that the Pharmaceutical company has already acquired. “We manufacture over 250 products and the Sikkim plants produce exclusively for the domestic market unlike the plants in Indore, Mumbai, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which also manufactures for export,” said major Bhatt adding that the plants work in three shifts employing 1,600 workers.

“The Rs 300 per day additional pay did motivate a lot of workers to continue to come and work despite the lockdown. Some just come because they understand it is a national crisis. For instance, I had given one worker paid leave as he lives very far away. But he decided to turn up everyday nevertheless saying that this is what the country needs right now,” said Major Bhatt.

Government sources say that the employment generated by these factories is what will cushion the financial blow for Sikkim, which will reel under the twin burden of no tourism, and a reduced share in central taxes. Sources in the government said that Sikkim had expected to receive Rs 3042 crores from the Centre this year but with the pandemic, expect a cut of at least Rs 3-400 crores.

“This may seem like a small amount, but in a small state like Sikkim, that is huge. We expect a shortfall of at least 10 per cent, if not more in our Rs 9100 crore annual budget. We also expect a shortfall of Rs 4-500 crores in our annual collection of internal taxes and non-tax revenue which should have been Rs 1800-2000 crores. The sector which will be hit by these shortfalls are all the developmental projects. We don’t expect it to impact livelihood that much. And we also expect to recover economically much faster than any of the other states,” said a senior government official.

