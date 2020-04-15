India coronavirus lockdown rules: Agriculture, MNREGA, e-commerce get exemption

India coronavirus lockdown: A deserted chicken and egg market in Gazipur, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) India coronavirus lockdown: A deserted chicken and egg market in Gazipur, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday released a set of guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for states and Union Territories to adhere to during the lockdown, which was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under the revised guidelines, which come into effect from April 20, the exemptions from the lockdown include all health services, agriculture and related activities, financial services, MNREGA works, public utilities, goods and cargo services, and supply of essential goods. (Read the entire list here)

The commercial and private establishments that will be allowed to work include the media, IT services, e-commerce companies, security services and self-employed persons like electricians, plumbers and carpenters etc.

The industries that have been exempted from the lockdown include those in rural areas, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates and townships. “These establishments shall make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and’or adjacent buildings,” the notification read.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, food production, IT hardware, coal and minerals, packaging material, jute, oil and gas and brick kilns have also been exempted.

Additional services are likely to be allowed from April 20 in a phased manner, according to the notification. During his address to the nation Tuesday, PM Modi had hinted at the same while saying, “Till April 20, we will monitor how well the districts are doing. In places where the situation is improving, few relaxations will be made.”

The MHA has said action will be taken under Section 51 to 60 of the Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if any individual is found in violation of the guidelines.

The services that remain prohibited include air and rail travel, public transport, inter-district and inter-state movement, educational institutions, taxis and cab aggregators, cinema halls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, and bars and auditoriums.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings are banned.

Among the directives for the public, the government has mandated face masks in public and work places, social distancing and banned gatherings of more than give persons. Spitting in public has been made punishable with a fine, and the ban of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc has been strictly imposed.

PM Modi extended India’s lockdown for 19 days, saying the coronavirus could be defeated “with patience”.

“The virus is spreading fast. I have held multiple meetings with chief ministers and other authorities to find ways in which we can control the spread with minimum effect on economic growth. Keeping in mind the suggestions and the risks I have received, the lockdown across India will be extended till May 3,” he said in a 25-minute address to the nation.

The country reported 9,756 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 377 deaths.

