Haryana government directs DCs to permit economic activity as per MHA rules

The Haryana government on Sunday authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to permit economic activity in their respective districts as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15. (File photo) The Haryana government on Sunday authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to permit economic activity in their respective districts as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15. (File photo)

The Haryana government on Sunday authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to permit economic activity in their respective districts as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15.

District magistrates will also be authorised to fix the timings of various establishments/industries and other permitted activities depending upon local requirements and social distancing norms.

A few DCs told The Indian Express they have started receiving applications from manufacturing, steel, packaging and various other industries and the applications will be examined as per the government’s guidelines.

In an apparent move to facilitate a smooth restart of economic activity across the state’s ‘green zone’ areas, the government on Sunday also ordered that all government offices at district level will open from April 20 (Monday).

While for Group A and B level officers, 100 per cent attendance has been ordered, the attendance for Group C and D level employees will be 33 per cent.

The ‘implementation procedure’ was laid out Sunday, according to which applicants will have to seek the government’s approval for resuming operations on the ‘SARAL Haryana’ portal. Passes for interstate movement of vehicles can be applied for on the Government of India’s portal for e-pass. To scrutinise and approve the applications, committees shall be constituted at block, town and city level.

Approval of passes

For approval of passes upto 25 people, a four-member committee comprising SDM, DSP, BDPO and assistant labour commissioner (for rural areas) and SDM, DSP, estate officer/secretary of MC and assistant labour commissioner (for urban areas) will be constituted.

Applications received from industries/industries establishments/commercial and private establishments in this category shall be approved by the block level committee.

Similarly, for approval of passes for more than 25 people upto 200 people, another committee comprising ADC, DSP, BDPO and assistant labour commissioner (for rural and urban areas except MC areas) and for municipal corporation areas, a committee comprising municipal commissioner, DSP, estate officer/secretary of MC and assistant labour commissioner will be constituted in each district. Applications under this category will be approved by the additional deputy commissioner or municipal commissioner.

For approval of passes for more than 200 people, another committee shall be constituted comprising deputy commissioner, superintendent of police/commissioner of police, general manager (department of industries & commerce) and deputy labour commissioner. Applications under this category shall be approved by the committee headed by the deputy commissioner.

Applications already coming in

Hisar DC Priyanka Soni told The Indian Express she has received about 30 applications, majority of which are pertaining to steel industry. “These applications had come to us in the past few days. But since the government has launched a portal today, these applicants will have to come through the portal. They will be required to follow all guidelines issued by MHA,” she added.

Kaithal DC Sujan Singh said, “We have received about 10 applications, which are majorly related to packaging material of rice. All the applications are being scrutinised.” Fatehabad DC Ravi Prakash Gupta said, “We do not have many industries in our district. Thus, there are not many such applications received so far, but we have already allowed essential services to resume as per government’s guidelines.”

The applications will be approved in a phased manner and on first come first serve basis following the social distancing norms and strict containment requirements in each district. For phased approval, according to the state government’s guidelines, 100 per cent of the pass requirement for 20 people per industry/ industrial establishment/ commercial and private establishment shall be approved; while for pass requirement of more than 20 people, 50 per cent of the requirement or 20 passes (whichever is higher) shall be approved.

Jhajjar DC Jitender Dahiya told The Indian Express, “We have not received any request as of now. There are several conditions that the factory/industry owners will have to fulfil before submitting applications for restarting their units. One such condition is to attach pictures of their premises showing that they have sanitised their factory/industrial unit, while submitting the application. People must be completing these formalities and then shall be applying on the portal launched by the government, today.”

Govt speak

Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said, “To maintain balance between the economy and COVID-19, necessary steps like opening of industries are being taken. Starting April 20, some industries, which do not come under containment zones, will resume operation while following the guidelines issued by the government of India. Industrialists will apply through SARAL portal and after getting permission adequate passes will be given to labourers and other employees. DC and superintendents of police, in consultation with the representatives of the industries in their respective regions, can take a decision on the shift and timetable of the industries, keeping in mind the guidelines…and ensure that social distancing is strictly followed.”

For IT and ITeS units

In case of pass requirement for up to 20 people – 50 per cent of the requirement shall be approved.

In case of pass requirement for more than 20 people – 33 per cent of the requirement or 10 passes, whichever is higher shall be approved.

For construction projects

In case of in-situ construction projects, operations shall be allowed with 50 per cent of the total workforce. However, no passes shall be issued.

In case of non in-situ projects, operations shall be allowed with 50 per cent of the total workforce with issuance of blue passes.

Opening of shops/ dhabas on highways/movement of self-employed

It shall be regulated by the block/town/city level committees in consultation with the department of labour and adhering to the containment zone restrictions.

Book shops/air conditioners/coolers/fans & repair shops

“In view of the approaching summer season and new academic session, distribution of books by book shops to school and college students and sale of air conditioners, air coolers, fans and their repair shops may be treated as essential goods/services and allowed to remain open and operate outside containment zone,” the government’s guidelines said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd