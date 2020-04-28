Jharkhand ‘punished’ for following lockdown guidelines as other states flout them: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday said that the state is being “punished” for following the central government orders on ban on inter-state travel in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday said that the state is being “punished” for following the central government orders on ban on inter-state travel in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday said that the state is being “punished” for following the central government orders on ban on inter-state travel in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the other states are flouting the order and bringing students back while many students and labourers from Jharkhand are stranded in various parts of the country, and the state is helpless.

“We Jharkhandis are being punished for following the central government orders and we have been saying that various students, labourers are stranded in various states and we want to bring them back. But the MHA had issued orders that till May 3 banning interstate is travel and those found in violation will be booked under National Disaster Act, 2005. However, other states are flouting the orders and we have been left helpless,” Soren said in a press conference. He added that in the CMs video conference he could not speak as time was not given to him, but he made his position clear in a letter which he sent to the PM.

Read | States guarded on lifting lockdown, want clarity on movement of workers

He also said that he is dependent on the central government. “The state government on its own cannot bring the students back. Hum Saksham nahi hai (We are not capable). Plus we cannot break the law,” he said.

Soren said that the state has decided not to follow the MHA guidelines on opening the shops in the certain areas till the lock down. He added that the state will follow the Cente’s decision on lifting the lock down.

Soren added that the state’s test results have been satisfactory given the low numbers, but it is not the time to be “happy”. He emphasized that there most of the infection in most of the cases have been linked to the containment zone Hindpiri in Ranchi.

Also Read | The big decision on the unlockdown, its scope and reach

“We have found that in many cases people there is a link to Hindpiri. It means that the residents are going out of the containment zone and endangering others. I request them to stay wherever they are. The government is working hard to contain the spread and you (people of Hindpiri) are infecting and harming others like someone is going to Garhwa or other place. I request you not to do that. That is why I have decided that the containment zone will be under the watch of Central Police Reserve Force to stop the spread,” he added.

Soren said that they are preparing a blue print for reviving rural economy.

A week ago Jharkhand High Court has pulled up the state government after reports emerged that various persons from Hindpiri moved to other places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.