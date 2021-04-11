scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: After PM Modi’s call for mass vaccination, ‘Tika Utsav’ begins today

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: Meanwhile, Maharashtra, now reporting a shortage of vaccines at several sites, had administered 31.74 lakh doses in the first nine days of Phase 3.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 9:13:08 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates: After PM Modi's call for mass vaccination, 'Tika Utsav' begins todayA health worker in PPE kit outside the Covid-19 ward at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A four-day long ‘Tika Utsav (vaccine festival)’ for COVID-19 (from April 11 (Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary) to April 14 (B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary)) is being held across the country from Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with state chief ministers to help people eligible for vaccination to get immunised during the period.

As India opened up vaccination on April 1 for everyone above 45 years, Maharashtra, now reporting a shortage of vaccines at several sites, had administered 31.74 lakh doses in the first nine days of Phase 3. This was a staggering 96.39 percent increase compared with the preceding nine-day period, scrutiny of official data reveals.

Significantly, the increase in Maharashtra was higher than the national trend — which stood at 89.48 percent for the same period. This exponential increase in the state at the beginning of Phase 3 indicates that the sudden demand for the vaccine is a key reason behind certain vaccination centres facing a shortage of stock in the state.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry said India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million (10 crore) doses in 85 days. The US took 89 days to administer 10 crore vaccines, while China took 102 days, it said.

Live Blog

4-day long 'Tike Utsav' begins today; Delhi announces new set of Covid-19 restrictions; Surge in Covid vaccination, 5 high caseload districts drive demand; 15-day lockdown likely in Maharashtra, from April 12. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: After PM Modi's call for mass vaccination, 'Tika Utsav' begins today An NSG commando gets the Covid-19 vaccine at BKC vaccination centre on Saturday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

As Maharashtra observed the first day of a weekend lockdown after five days of daytime restrictions and night curfews, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday indicated that the state government would likely impose a longer lockdown of up to 15 days to break the chain of infection, starting Monday, April 12.

At a meeting of representatives from the ruling three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, he sought the cooperation of all parties for any decision that the state will take in this regard. Thackeray was assured support by all those present, including former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis demanded that the government spell out a detailed plan to allay the fears of people about job losses and livelihood issues during the lockdown.

