Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 80,834 new cases, lowest since April 1

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases and Lockdown in India Live News Updates: India recorded 80,834 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2021 9:34:44 am
A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus at a vaccination camp in the premises of a school in Bengaluru. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates:  India reported 80,834 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its lowest rise in daily cases since April 1. Tamil Nadu contributed more than 15,000 new cases, while Kerala had close to 14,000. The country’s active caseload declined to 10.26 lakh. Over 3,300 deaths were reported on Saturday.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Saturday cut rates on Covid-related medicines, oxygen concentrators and testing kits, but kept the rate for vaccines unchanged at 5%.

Meanwhile, calling for “global unity, leadership and solidarity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the “special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics”.

Addressing the G-7 outreach session via video conference, Modi also expressed India’s commitment to support collective endeavours to improve global health governance.

Live Blog

India reports 80,834 new cases, lowest since April 1. Follow this space for the latest coronavirus updates.

09:34 (IST)13 Jun 2021
Rumours fuelled by TV, shock of an actor’s death: how an awareness drive fought back in Kerala

In an effort to check the spread of Covid in far-flung areas, Kerala’s health department is taking vaccines to places like Attappadi, the state’s only tribal block. With TV channels constantly beaming news about the pandemic, locals were initially sceptical about the vaccine, health officials said. But the health team worked overtime to dispel their fears through awareness campaigns. 

Read the full report here. 



09:32 (IST)13 Jun 2021
A shot story: How a remote village on Myanmar border got to 95%

A 60-year-old diabetic, a doctor, an Army official, and a government worker came together to accomplish the seemingly impossible — helping to vaccinate almost 95 per cent of a remote village called Ningchou. Since all four originally hail from Ninchou themselves, they were able to educate and encourage other residents to get vaccinated. How did they manage all this? By taking the vaccine themselves!

Read the full report here. 

09:28 (IST)13 Jun 2021
‘Fake’ Covid reports issued during Kumbh; probe on

The Uttarakhand government has ordered an investigation into allegations that fake Covid-19 test reports were issued by a private laboratory roped in for conducting random tests during the Kumbh Mela, with other labs, too, likely to come under the scanner.

The grand religious festival, which saw lakhs of devotees congregating in a pandemic year, was held from April 1 to 30 in an area spread across parts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts.

The issue of fake reports emerged when the ICMR flagged the case of a Punjab resident with a senior Health Department officer in Uttarakhand. Sources said this person, who was in Punjab during the Kumbh period, received an SMS that his sample had been collected for a Covid-19 test. He reported the matter to ICMR through email alleging that his Aadhaar and mobile number had been misused for a fake test. Read the full report here. 

09:27 (IST)13 Jun 2021
Scarred by second wave, 10 states send O2 ramp-up plan

GIVEN the devastating impact of the shortage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) during the second Covid wave, at least 10 states have already sent their “action plans” to the Centre to expand their LMO generation capacity, The Sunday Express has learnt.

These states are: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

These states account for over 50% of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases and about 41% of the total Covid deaths in the country recorded until June 12. Read the full report here. 

09:25 (IST)13 Jun 2021
India reports 80,834 new cases, 3,303 deaths

 India reported 80,834 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its lowest rise in daily cases since April 1. Tamil Nadu contributed more than 15,000 new cases, while Kerala had close to 14,000. The country’s active caseload declined to 10.26 lakh. Over 3,300 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 213 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 fresh fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to the health department here. The new fatalities pushed the Covid death toll to 24,800.

India’s Covid-19 caseload climbed to 29,359,155 on Saturday after 84,332 new infections were logged in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This is the first time in more than two months that the daily cases went below the 90,000-mark. On Friday, 91,702 Covid-19 cases were recorded across the country. Active cases have also come down to 10.80 lakh.

As many as 4,002 people succumbed to the viral disease and 121,311 recovered on Saturday, taking the death toll and recoveries to 367,081 and 27,911,384 respectively.

Meanwhile, The ICMR stated that it will start national-level sero surveys to assess the spread of Covid-19 and all states as well as Union Territories should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information from all geographies can be collected, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The ministry also said that thought the country's coronavirus situation appears to be stabilising, people to continue following the appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms.

The US's Food and Drug Administration has rejected emergency use authorisation for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine, instead recommending that the vaccine manufacturer's US partner must apply for biologics licence application (BLA). BLA is a "full approval" mechanism by the FDA for drugs and vaccines.

