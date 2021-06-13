Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 80,834 new cases, lowest since April 1

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 80,834 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its lowest rise in daily cases since April 1. Tamil Nadu contributed more than 15,000 new cases, while Kerala had close to 14,000. The country’s active caseload declined to 10.26 lakh. Over 3,300 deaths were reported on Saturday.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Saturday cut rates on Covid-related medicines, oxygen concentrators and testing kits, but kept the rate for vaccines unchanged at 5%.
Meanwhile, calling for “global unity, leadership and solidarity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the “special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics”.
Addressing the G-7 outreach session via video conference, Modi also expressed India’s commitment to support collective endeavours to improve global health governance.
In an effort to check the spread of Covid in far-flung areas, Kerala’s health department is taking vaccines to places like Attappadi, the state’s only tribal block. With TV channels constantly beaming news about the pandemic, locals were initially sceptical about the vaccine, health officials said. But the health team worked overtime to dispel their fears through awareness campaigns.
A 60-year-old diabetic, a doctor, an Army official, and a government worker came together to accomplish the seemingly impossible — helping to vaccinate almost 95 per cent of a remote village called Ningchou. Since all four originally hail from Ninchou themselves, they were able to educate and encourage other residents to get vaccinated. How did they manage all this? By taking the vaccine themselves!
The Uttarakhand government has ordered an investigation into allegations that fake Covid-19 test reports were issued by a private laboratory roped in for conducting random tests during the Kumbh Mela, with other labs, too, likely to come under the scanner.
The grand religious festival, which saw lakhs of devotees congregating in a pandemic year, was held from April 1 to 30 in an area spread across parts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts.
The issue of fake reports emerged when the ICMR flagged the case of a Punjab resident with a senior Health Department officer in Uttarakhand. Sources said this person, who was in Punjab during the Kumbh period, received an SMS that his sample had been collected for a Covid-19 test. He reported the matter to ICMR through email alleging that his Aadhaar and mobile number had been misused for a fake test. Read the full report here.
GIVEN the devastating impact of the shortage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) during the second Covid wave, at least 10 states have already sent their “action plans” to the Centre to expand their LMO generation capacity, The Sunday Express has learnt.
These states are: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
These states account for over 50% of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases and about 41% of the total Covid deaths in the country recorded until June 12. Read the full report here.
