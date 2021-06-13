Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 80,834 new cases, lowest since April 1

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus at a vaccination camp in the premises of a school in Bengaluru. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 80,834 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its lowest rise in daily cases since April 1. Tamil Nadu contributed more than 15,000 new cases, while Kerala had close to 14,000. The country’s active caseload declined to 10.26 lakh. Over 3,300 deaths were reported on Saturday.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Saturday cut rates on Covid-related medicines, oxygen concentrators and testing kits, but kept the rate for vaccines unchanged at 5%.

Meanwhile, calling for “global unity, leadership and solidarity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the “special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics”.

Addressing the G-7 outreach session via video conference, Modi also expressed India’s commitment to support collective endeavours to improve global health governance.