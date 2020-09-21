Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi prepared nation for lockdown through Janata Curfew, says Health Minister

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Covid-19 infections in India crossed the 54-lakh mark after 92,605 new cases were added in the past 24 hours. The toll has risen to 86,752 after 1133 casualties were reported in the country. Of the 54,00,620 infections in the country, 10,10,824 are active cases, while 43,03,044 patients have already been cured.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday told Lok Sabha that the announcement of lockdown was not sudden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prepared the nation for it through the Janata Curfew on March 22. “Five different studies have spoken about how many lives were saved due to the lockdown. If the lockdown was not used properly and things were not monitored, the dedicated 17,000 covid facilities would not have come up,” he said adding that three vaccines in India were at an advanced stage and that the government was already working on a detailed strategy of distributing and administering the vaccine once it is out.
Globally, over 30.8 million have been infected, of which, nearly 21 million have recovered so far. At least 958,400 people have succumbed to the virus so far. While casualties in the US approached 200,000, China has found coronavirus particles on the packaging of frozen squid tentacles from Russia. Britain is at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic and data on cases are heading in the “wrong direction,” Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty is expected to warn on Monday, as concern mounts that a second lockdown may be needed.
Gujarat BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav, who is known for his flamboyance as much as his controversial statements and actions, has embarrassed the ruling party once again. Shrivastav, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, flouted safety protocols as he danced and sang bhajans along with his supporters inside a crowded temple in Gajrawdi area in Vadodara.
A video of Shrivastav is being widely shared on social media, where the MLA, who has acted in self-produced Gujarati films, is seen inside the temple dancing to the tune of the bhajans as his supporters cheer him. Except for two musicians, no one, including the temple priest, is seen wearing masks.