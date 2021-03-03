India Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 14,989 new Covid cases, 98 deaths in last 24 hrs

India Coronavirus Live Updates: At present, India is reporting 1,70,126 active cases, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

India Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded 14,989 new Covid-19 cases and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total caseload rose to 1,11,39,516, while its death toll surged to 1,57,346. At present, the country is reporting 1,70,126 active cases, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

A day after several senior Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a number of other top political leaders are set to receive the shot today. Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered the vaccine at a Primary Health Centre in Sanquelim.

With over 50 lakh beneficiaries registering for Covid-19 vaccination since the second phase of the inoculation drive started on Monday, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to utilise all private hospitals, including those that are not empanelled under government health insurance schemes, for the vaccination exercise.

The Centre has also permitted hospitals to extend their vaccination sessions in consultation with state governments. States and hospitals have been directed to “open vaccination slots for 15 days to a month”. Currently, beneficiaries applying on the Co-WIN portal can only find slots for a week.