India Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 14,989 new Covid cases, 98 deaths in last 24 hrs

India Coronavirus Live Updates: The Centre has directed states to utilise all private hospitals, including those that are not empanelled under government health insurance schemes, for the vaccination exercise.
India Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded 14,989 new Covid-19 cases and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total caseload rose to 1,11,39,516, while its death toll surged to 1,57,346. At present, the country is reporting 1,70,126 active cases, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.
A day after several senior Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a number of other top political leaders are set to receive the shot today. Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered the vaccine at a Primary Health Centre in Sanquelim.
With over 50 lakh beneficiaries registering for Covid-19 vaccination since the second phase of the inoculation drive started on Monday, the Centre on Tuesday directed states to utilise all private hospitals, including those that are not empanelled under government health insurance schemes, for the vaccination exercise.
The Centre has also permitted hospitals to extend their vaccination sessions in consultation with state governments. States and hospitals have been directed to “open vaccination slots for 15 days to a month”. Currently, beneficiaries applying on the Co-WIN portal can only find slots for a week.
More than 1.48 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered till 1 pm yesterday since the second phase of the inoculation drive kickstarted Monday, the government informed. Out of this, 2,08,791 people are above the age of 60 or are aged between 45-60 with comorbidities. Also, the government has received 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN for COVID-19 vaccination so far.
Addressing a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan further said that although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the recovered cases are more than 97 per cent and the active cases are still less than 2 per cent. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic is close to being under control with India’s overall case positivity at 5.11 per cent. “According to the World Health Organisation, if 140 tests per million are being conducted per day and the case positivity rate is at 5 per cent or below, it means the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. We are very close to that mark at 5.11 per cent overall case positivity”.
In a bid to intensify the crackdown on people not wearing masks, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has asked the city police force to collect fine from at least 1,000 such violators per day in each zone, an official said on Wednesday.
Mumbai is divided into 12 police zones and the city police are authorised to collect a fine of Rs 200 from people not wearing masks, as mandated under COVID-19 norms. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis, Singh hasasked the city police force totake strict action against those not wearing masks in public places, the official said. He said Singh recently asked all senior inspectors to improve the performance of their respective police stations and achieve the zonal target of 1,000 such cases per day. (PTI)
India recorded 14,989 new Covid-19 cases and 98 new deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's caseload rose to 1,11,39,516, while the death toll surged to 1,57,346.