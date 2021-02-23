Coronavirus India Live Updates: 86% of new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours from 5 states

(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported around 14,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 86 per cent of them from five states, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry’s data, at 6,971, Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala (4,070), Tamil Nadu (452), Karnataka (413), and Punjab (348).

Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab are among the five states termed “concern states” by the Centre due surge in number of cases reported in the last one week. The other two in the list are Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the data, the country’s active caseload as on Monday stood at 1,50,055 cases, which is 1.36 per cent of the total positive cases. The Health Ministry stated that seven states or UTs have not reported any new cases in last 24 hours.