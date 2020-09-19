Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 19: Record 95,880 people recover from Covid-19

The overall Covid-19 tally in India went past the 5.3 million on Saturday.

Coronavirus India Updates: A record 95,880 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Saturday. This took India’s overall tally of recoveries to 42,08,431, the highest in the world, beating the United States. Further, the country’s recovery rate has now improved to nearly 80 per cent.

The Union Ministry Saturday called this “a landmark global achievement”. It said, “India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent.”

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,24,54,254 Covid samples have been tested up to September 18. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,24,54,254 Covid samples have been tested up to September 18.

Meanwhile, India’s caseload went past 53 lakh Saturday after the country detected 93,337 new cases of Covid-19. At least 1,247 deaths were registered in the same period, taking the toll to 85,619.

A look at the top developments today:

97 people died while travelling on Shramik Special trains: govt

Speaking on the deaths of migrants on board the Shramik Specials trains for the first time, the Centre today said 97 people had lost their lives while returning to their home states during the nationwide lockdown.

Responding to a written query by TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal provided the data in the Rajya Sabha. “Based on the data provided by State Police, 97 persons have been reported dead till 09.09.2020 while travelling on board Shramik Special Trains during current Covid-19 situation/crisis,” the minister said.

He added: “The state police registers case under Section 174 of Cr.PC in cases of unnatural deaths and follows further legal process. Out of the 97 cases of death, the state police sent dead bodies for post mortem in 87 cases.”

At a Covid testing centre in Pune. At a Covid testing centre in Pune.

Downward trend in Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate in last few days: Satendar Jain

Due to increased testing, there has been a downward trend in the positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

“The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has remained below 7 percent in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8 per cent,” he said.

The cumulative positivity rate has also dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, he added.

“It should lead to good results by next week,” he said.

An inspection underway at a Pune shop on Saturday. An inspection underway at a Pune shop on Saturday.

Himani Shivpuri discharged from hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri, who tested positive for the virus, was discharged from a city hospital in Mumbai today. Shivpuri said the doctors have advised her to quarantine at home as there was an improvement in her health.

“There is improvement in my health and doctors suggested I should be in home quarantine for 15 days and then I will get myself tested again,” the actor told news agency PTI.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to thank healthcare workers. “A big thank you to our Covid warriors, the hospital staff, am back in home quarantine! Thank you all for your positive wishes,” she wrote.

Three ministers, two MLAs test positive in Sikkim

Three ministers and two BJP MLAs in Sikkim have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Saturday. This came after all the legislators and staff of the state legislative assembly were tested, as a precautionary measure, ahead of the proposed one-day assembly session on Monday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has tested negative for the virus, the official said.

Those who got infected were Information and Public Relations minister Lok Nath Sharma, Forest and Environment minister Karma Loday Bhutia and Power minister Mingma Norbu Sherpa.

Two BJP MLAs Farwanti Tamang and T T Bhutia also tested positive.

All of them have been advised home isolation, the official said.

