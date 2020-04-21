India Coronavirus latest updates, April 21: Biggest spike in COVID-19 fatalities, death toll at 590

Drivers and vehicles which carry Covid -19 dead bodies to the crematorium are being sanitised in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul) Drivers and vehicles which carry Covid -19 dead bodies to the crematorium are being sanitised in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Coronavirus India Updates: With 47 casualties in 24 hours, India Tuesday registered the biggest spike in deaths as the toll reached 590. The confirmed cases rose to 18,601, of which 3251 are recovered patients and 14,759 are active cases.

Even as restrictions are eased and the Union government is looking at various options for “gradual” lifting of the lockdown post-May 3, sources say that the Centre is preparing for a second wave in late May or early June. There is a sense that area-specific lockdowns and relaxations will have to be the norm, depending on the rise and fall in cases, till September at least. While the government hopes that the second wave will not touch the March high of 3.4 days doubling time, it will still mean a rise in fresh cases.

Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer tests positive, 125 people in quarantine

At least 125 people were put under quarantine after a woman working in Rashtrapati Bhawan tested positive for Covid-19. Delhi health minister, Satyendar Jain, confirmed the development. Officials said the womane is admitted at the Birla Mandir Covid-19 health centre. Her daughter was tested and the reports are negative, officials said.

PM Modi, President Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu thank civil servants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday took to Twitter to convey his greetings on the Civil Services Day. He also appreciated their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. “Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy,” he tweeted.

Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

President Kovind tweeted, “In the present times too, the steel frame of our country, the civil service, has shown its strength and resolve in handling COVID-19 situation, with sensitivity and professionalism. Confident that our civil services will continue to serve in the best traditions of public service.” The president greeted present and former civil servants and their families on the occasion. Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the civil servants.

53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai. During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

Explained Why disinfectant must not be sprayed on humans It can be harmful. Besides, the act itself is pointless. This is because there is a specific time that the disinfectant takes to act on an area, and as per the disinfection protocol, any place that has been disinfected has to be kept shut overnight. The solution of sodium hypochlorite is unstable and quickly breaks down to release chlorine. Chlorine can have several harmful effects, the Health Ministry said.

Traffic jam in Ghaziabad near Delhi border after district administration restricts movement. (Express photo by Praveen Khana) Traffic jam in Ghaziabad near Delhi border after district administration restricts movement. (Express photo by Praveen Khana)

A day after six fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad, the district administration Tuesday restricted all movement at Delhi border, except for emergency and essential services. Passes of anyone not involved in essential service or medical emergency stand suspended, officials said. According to officials, the step is a precautionary measure as inter-district travel can further cause a spike in the daily number of cases.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): On April 19, India had registered its highest single-day rise in the numbers, with 1577 cases. On April 20, 1,272 cases were discovered. Coronavirus (COVID-19): On April 19, India had registered its highest single-day rise in the numbers, with 1577 cases. On April 20, 1,272 cases were discovered.

As many 18 states had a doubling rate much slower than the national average, with Kerala having the slowest doubling rate of 72.2 days. Maharashtra continued to drive up the numbers of Coronavirus patients in India, contributing more than a third of all new cases reported on Tuesday. A total of 1274 new cases were discovered across the country on Tuesday, of which 466 came from Maharashtra. Gujarat was the only other state that reported more than 100 cases on Tuesday. With 196 new positive patients, Gujarat now has a total of 1939 cases, the third highest in the country. Delhi continues to occupy the second place, its 78 new cases on Tuesday, putting its aggregate to 2081.

From our Explained page: In Kerala, where COVID-19 growth has been much flatter than the national average, Kasaragod stands out with a progressive decline in active cases. What is the Kasargod model, being showcased by the Centre?

Data source: Government of Kerala Data source: Government of Kerala

12-year-old walks 100 km, dies just short of Bijapur home: Officials said the tribal girl died on April 18 due to electrolyte imbalance and exhaustion, having walked for over three days with 13 others, covering over 100 km and dying barely 11 km short of her home in Aded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. She was the only child to her parents and was working at a farm in Telangana.

Officials said the tribal girl died on April 18 due to electrolyte imbalance and exhaustion, having walked for over three days with 13 others, covering over 100 km and dying barely 11 km short of her home in Aded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. She was the only child to her parents and was working at a farm in Telangana. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to The Indian Express on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Expressing confidence, Chouhan said Indore — one of the worst affected cities in India — will emerge as a role model in the pandemic.

on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Expressing confidence, Chouhan said Indore — one of the worst affected cities in India — will emerge as a role model in the pandemic. Centre steps in to monitor states: After directing Kerala to rectify its lockdown relaxations, the Centre singled out more states — West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh — putting under strain the common exit strategy that the Prime Minister had urged states to help frame in the country’s efforts against COVID-19.

People line up for medical check-up in Pune People line up for medical check-up in Pune

Friends dig pit as Chennai mobs attack family, stop burial of noted doctor: News that a coronavirus victim’s body was coming for last rites brought residents to two burial grounds in Chennai, with sticks and stones. As they attacked the ambulance drivers and family, the doctors’ colleagues had to ready the pit by scooping mud out with hands.

General Post Office (GPO) employees cleans GPO area on Monday in Kolkata General Post Office (GPO) employees cleans GPO area on Monday in Kolkata

Outside Parliament House on Monday Outside Parliament House on Monday

In In Chandigarh , slum-dwellers line up ther plates ahead of the distribution of food by the Administration on Sunday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

