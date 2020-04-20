India Coronavirus latest updates, April 20: Centre asks states to comply with lockdown rules; UP minister cautions Noida residents

Government employees arrive at Parliament for duty on Monday. (Express photo/Anil Sharma) Government employees arrive at Parliament for duty on Monday. (Express photo/Anil Sharma)

Coronavirus India Updates: With the biggest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases within a span of 24 hours, India on Monday recorded 17,265 cases even as some easing of lockdown measures came into force. The death toll stood at 543. The total number of cases included 2,546 patients who have been discharged and one who has migrated.

Meanwhile, in a communication to chief secretaries of state governments and Union Territory administrations, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said some states and UTs were issuing orders allowing activities that have not been allowed as per the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“I would again urge you to ensure compliance of the revised consolidated guidelines, and direct all authorities concerned for their strict implementation in letter and spirit without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures,” he said.

After MHA letter, Kerala govt denies dilution of lockdown rules

The Ministry of Home Affairs has shot a letter to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over its decision to ease curbs for the phase-II of the Covid-19 lockdown, saying lifting of certain restrictions amounted to dilution of the Centre’s guidelines. The state government, however, said there was some “misunderstanding” and that they share the same stand with the Centre to fight the pandemic.

In the letter to the Kerala government on Sunday, the Centre said the decision to reopen restaurants and book shops is in clear violation of the lockdown measures issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“I would urge you to rectify the guidelines of GoK in line with the consolidated revised guidelines dated 15th April and 16th April 2020 without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures,” the letter said. It has also reminded the Kerala government that the Supreme Court had asked all states to abide by the directions of the Centre in efforts to fight the virus pandemic.

Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

A newborn baby tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, an official said Monday. “The baby born on Saturday is coronavirus positive. Her mother, father and other family members too are COVID-19 patients,” Nagaur chief medical and health officer Dr Sukumar Kashyap was quoted as saying by PTI.

In Nagaur, 59 people have tested positive so far. A 62-year-old man from the district, who was admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, died on Sunday night.

Noida is Covid-19 sensitive: UP health minister

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh on Monday cautioned Noida residents against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Gautam Buddh Nagar is a sensitive area and that the people must practice social distancing.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded 97 positive cases of coronavirus even as 38 of these patients have been cured and discharged, according to officials.

“From Monday onwards, there could be some relaxations for industrialists and essential services but the need of the hour is to strictly follow the guidelines of the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3. People must practice preventive measures like social distancing to combat coronavirus,” the health minister said.

Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 toll in Indore rises to 52, cases reach 897

The death toll in Madhya Pradesh rose to 52 on Monday after three more patients succumbed to the infection within a span of 24 hours, PTI reported. Besides this, seven others tested positive for the virus, officials said. Of these, 71 patients have been discharged so far.

The deceased included two men and a woman, in the age group of 42 to 47 years, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Data analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 5.8 per cent, higher than the national average. Curfew has been imposed in the district’s urban limits since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in Indore.

Odisha cop suspended for entering Jagannath temple amid lockdown

A police inspector in Odisha was suspended for allegedly entering the Jagannath temple in Puri, in violation of the ongoing lockdown, a senior officer said on Monday. A case was registered against the inspector for his misconduct, the officer said.

“DGP has placed Inspector Deepak Kumar Jena IIC Badachana PS under suspension for his misconduct. Puri Singhdwar PS Case no 40/2020 has also been registered against him,” the Odisha police tweeted.

