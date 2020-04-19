India coronavirus latest updates, April 19: Cases inch towards 16,000; recovered patient tests positive in Himachal

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 15,000 mark on Sunday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) The number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 15,000 mark on Sunday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Coronavirus India Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday to stand at 15,712, after 920 fresh cases were reported, the Ministry of Health announced. The figure includes 507 deaths and 2,230 recoveries. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country.

Meanwhile, the government banned the operation of all e-commerce companies, including supply of essential items, during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such firms to sale mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.

Here is a look at the latest Covid-19 updates from across the country:

Two doctors, six nurses at Delhi hospital test positive for Covid-19

At least two doctors and six nurses at the Lady Hardinge Medical College in the national capital tested positive for coronavirus, PTI reported on Sunday. All the medical professionals were deployed at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The hospital has begun tracing of the primary contacts of the medical professionals. According to a doctor, a 10-month-old baby who was recently brought to the emergency department with respiratory problems had tested positive for coronavirus. Now, the entire Pediatric ICU is being sanitised, the doctor said.

Delivery boys wait for orders amid the lockdown in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Delivery boys wait for orders amid the lockdown in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Railway trackman tests positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand

A railway trackman was infected with coronavirus in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, taking the total count in the state to 34, an official told PTI on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state includes two deaths, one each in Ranchi and Bokaro districts, he added.

The sample of the man, who is working with the East Central Railways, tested positive on Saturday, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said.

Ranchi has registered the highest number of cases (18) in the state, followed by nine in Bokaro district, two each in Hazaribagh and Dhanbad and one each in Simdega, Koderma and Giridih districts.

Covid-19 workers in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) Covid-19 workers in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

MP cop, woman die of COVID-19 in Indore; district toll 49

A 41-year-old police inspector and a 70-year-old woman died due the novel coronavirus in Indore, taking the death toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 49, PTI reported. This is the first case of a police officer dying of Covid-19 in the state, officials said.

“The police officer died at a private hospital late Saturday night. He was struggling with the disease since hospitalisation about 20 days back,” Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain told the news agency.

The district, one of the worst affected in the country, has so far reported 890 cases, according to official figures.

The Maharashtra government has opened sanitising booths in various parts of the state. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) The Maharashtra government has opened sanitising booths in various parts of the state. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Recovered Covid-19 patient tests positive again in Himachal

A man who had recovered from the novel coronavirus was again found to be suffering from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. The man, who is a Tablighi Jamaat member, tested positive for the infection on Saturday within a week of his two reports coming out negative, officials added.

Residents of different places in Mandi district, the man along with two other Tablighi Jamaat members had been staying at a mosque in Nakroh village in Una’a Amb tehsil and all of them tested positive on April 2. They were admitted to Tanda’s Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district on April 3.

Indore, one of the worst affected in the country, has so far reported 890 cases, according to official figures. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Indore, one of the worst affected in the country, has so far reported 890 cases, according to official figures. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

According to officials, the trio had tested negative for the first time on April 10 and was declared as cured as per protocol after they tested negative for the second time on April 12. Subsequently, they were been discharged from the RPGMC and were kept in institutional quarantine. However, with the man testing positive again, the total number of active cases in the hill state has increased to 23 out of the total 40 positive cases.

Tamil Nadu hopes to flatten the Covid-19 curve

Tamil Nadu has registered a dip in the number of fresh cases during last week and is now optimistic of flattening the curve in the coming days.

According to PTI, the recent daily figures have showed a decline or marginal increase of the virus that has claimed 15 lives in the state so far. “The last three days saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, indicating our efforts in monitoring and effective monitoring at that, appropriate prevention measures and containment plans are beginning to pay results,” Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said on Saturday.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

? How coronavirus attacks, step by step

? Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

? Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

? How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

? Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd