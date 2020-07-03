Coronavirus India updates, July 3: Govt extends ban on international commercial passenger flights till July 31

Coronavirus India updates: Five of the top ten states with maximum caseloads — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — reported their highest single-day figures on Friday. : Five of the top ten states with maximum caseloads — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — reported their highest single-day figures on Friday.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Updates: With almost 21,000 new COVID-19 cases, India recorded its highest single-day spike on Friday. The total number of positive cases recorded in the country now stands at 6,25,544, while the death toll has gone up to 18,213. Out of the total, 2,27, 439 are active cases, while as many as 3, 79, 891 people have recovered.

Five of the top ten states with maximum caseloads — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — reported their highest single-day figures. While Maharashtra crossed the 6,000 marks with 6,328 new cases, Telangana and Karnataka reported 1,213 and 1,502 cases respectively. Over 845 cases were also found in Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha too happened to record its highest daily surge, reporting as many as 561 new cases. This comes after the number of cases in the state had begun to slow down in the last few weeks. The state now has more than 8,106 confirmed infections.

Here are the top COVID-19 developments from across the country

Govt extends ban on international flights till July 31, 2020

The aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday it was extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 31 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modifying its June 26 circular that stated that scheduled international passenger flights will remain suspended till July 15, 2020, the regulator stated on Friday it has decided to extend the deadline to July 31, 2020, news agency PTI reported.

Over 2 cr masks, 1.18 cr PPE kits, 11,000 ventilators supplied to states, says Centre

Since April 1, the Centre has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and over 1.18 crore PPE kits among the states, Union territories and central institutions for free, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In addition, 11,300 “Make in India” ventilators have so far been dispatched to various states, Union territories and central institutions, of which 6,154 have already been delivered to various hospitals, it said.

“The central government is also ensuring their installation/commissioning. This will help to bridge the massive gap in availability of ventilators in COVID ICU facilities,” the ministry said in a statement.

It also said that it is supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders to the states and Union territories, of which 72,293 have been delivered to strengthen the oxygen-beds there.

Manipur: Cancer patients left in lurch as radiotherapy dept closed due to COVID-19

Cancer patients in Manipur who are in dire need of radiation therapy are allegedly deprived of the treatment as the radiotherapy department of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has been closed to the public and converted into a Covid care facility.

“I underwent a major operation on March 21 and the doctor had advised me to go for radiotherapy six days after the operation. It has been over two months now but I have not received the radiation therapy,” said N Bira Singh from Imphal West district.

A senior Oncologist of RIMS, under the condition of anonymity, said that the telecobalt machine at RIMS is the only operational radiation machine in the entire state.

Carry Covid-negative certificate, pre-book hotel: Goa govt to tourists

A day after announcing that Goa will be re-opening its borders to tourists for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, the state government released a list of guidelines for travellers who plan on visiting the coastal state. As many as 250 hotels have been granted permission by the Goa government to resume operations.

People visiting Goa will not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Instead, the government has offered two alternatives — a tourist can either carry a COVID-19 negative certificate issued in the last 48 hours, or get tested at their own cost at the state entry point as soon as they arrive.

Tourists are required to pre-book their accommodation at one of the government-approved hotels prior to their journey, the guidelines state. They must also fill up a self declaration form, which will be available at the pre-booked accommodation unit.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that it aims to “launch” a coronavirus vaccine, which is yet to undergo clinical trials, “for public health use latest by August 15.” Several health experts have said that the deadline is unrealistic, with some calling it “impossible”.

In a letter to 12 hospitals and medical institutions selected to carry out clinical trials of the candidate vaccine, called ‘Co-vaxine’, the ICMR director general Balram Bhargava urged all the stakeholders “to fast track all approvals related to the initiation of the clinical trial, and ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than July 7, 2020”.

Several medical experts have criticised the ICMR and questioned their proposed timeline for the vaccine. “For a vaccine for which pre-clinical development is still ongoing, as per (ICMR’s) letter itself, how can clinical trial recruitment be starting on July 7? And that the vaccine would be launched on August 15? A vaccine trial completed in little over a month, efficacy pre-decided?” Bioethics professional Anant Bhan tweeted.

BJP state units to make a presentation before PM on COVID welfare works

BJP’s State Units have been directed to make a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the various initiatives, strategies and welfare works they carried out during the nationwide lockdown, PTI reported.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh Friday said that top party leaders — including party president JP Nadda, and union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari — will bear witness to the exercise, which will be streamed live on the BJP’s various digital platforms

