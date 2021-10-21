Centre issues guidelines for international arrivals, makes negative RT-PCR test must

All international travellers arriving in India need to present a negative RT-PCR report for Covid-19, according to new guidelines issued by the Centre. The rule comes into effect from October 25 midnight, and is applicable to all those arriving via air, sea and land.

Additionally, all travellers are required to submit a self-declaration form on the online portal http://www.newdelhiairport.in prior arrival. The RT-PCR result should be supplemented by a self-declaration on the authenticity of the report with the understanding that they will be liable for criminal prosecution if found to be inauthentic. All passengers have also been advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

Once they land in India, all passengers will have to undergo thermal screenings and show the self-declaration forms at the airport. Symptomatic patients and their contacts maybe isolated as per protocol.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also set in place separate protocols for travellers from countries with whom India has a reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines. Fully vaccianted passengers from such countries will be allowed to proceed with their plan, though they are required to self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.

For partially vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers from those countries, home quarantine of seven days is required. Such travellers are also required to submit samples for testing at the airport, and if they test negative on the eighth day, they will be allowed to self-monitor their health for a week.

For citizens of countries with whom India has no reciprocal arrangements, seven day quarantine and testing of samples on first and eight day are applicable.

The same procedure is applicable for travellers arriving via sea or land, with the exception of the online registration before arrival.