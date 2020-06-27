India Coronavirus Cases Updates, June 27: Over 18,000 new cases but recovery rate nearly 60%

Healthcare volunteers conducting screening for Covid-19 symptoms at Appapada slum area in Malad East on Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Healthcare volunteers conducting screening for Covid-19 symptoms at Appapada slum area in Malad East on Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: India recorded 18,552 cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 5,08,953, including 1,97,387 active cases and 2,95,881 recoveries. The total number of fatalities rose to 15,685. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 79,96,707 samples have been tested so far, with 2,20,479 samples being tested on June 26.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Saturday said India recovery rate was nearly 60 per cent, while the fatality rate was near 3 per cent. The doubling rate is now 19 days. “Our recovery rate has gone above 58 per cent and around 3 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. Our mortality/fatality rate is near 3 per cent which is very less. Our doubling rate has come down to near 19 days, which was three days before the lockdown,” he said. Follow India Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has a five-step Covid approach

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday listed five “weapons” his government was using to combat the disease. The increase in number of beds, testing and isolation, distribution of pulse oxymetres, plasma therapy and surveys and screening were the five measures taken in the national capital.

Speaking to the press, Kejriwal said the speed at which the number of Covid cases had risen in the city was faster than the government had expected. The city now has a total of 77,240 cases and 2,492 deaths.

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Maharashtra has been declining for over a fortnight now, government data analysed by The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Maharashtra has been declining for over a fortnight now, government data analysed by The Indian Express show. (Express file photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Maharashtra: 417 Thane cops test positive; trend of decline in daily deaths offers glimmer

In Maharashtra, 417 police personnel of Thane police commissionerate tested positive for coronavirus, PTI reported. Three of them, all constables, succumbed to the virus. Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar urged personnel to remain “extra cautious” while performing their duties.

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Maharashtra has been declining for over a fortnight now, government data analysed by The Indian Express show. This declining trend contrasts with the continuing rising trend in the number of daily new Covid cases, and could indicate the impact of several relatively recent policy interventions in the battle against the pandemic.

Maharashtra carries India’s heaviest Covid case load and death toll, having reported close to 1.52 lakh cases and 7,106 deaths until Friday. The first case in the state was reported on March 9.

The data on daily deaths show the numbers spiking sharply around the middle of last month — it went past 100 first on May 15 (102) and remained in three digits on each day until June 14, peaking on June 7 and 8 (170 each). The number dropped sharply to 122 on the following day, however — and has maintained a generally declining trend thereafter.

Tamil Nadu reports 3,645 new cases; DMK MLA tests positive

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 3,645 new novel coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total to 74,622. A total of 1,956 cases were reported in Chennai, taking the city’s tally to 49,690. At least 46 deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 957. Of the deceased cases, 44 persons had comorbidities.

DMK MLA from Cheyyur R T Arasu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the third legislator from the DMK after the late J Anbazhagan and Vasantham K Karthikeyan to contract the infection and the fifth MLA in Tamil Nadu. Read Tamil Nadu live news updates

Telangana has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since June 16, taking the tally to 12,349 on June 26. (File photo) Telangana has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since June 16, taking the tally to 12,349 on June 26. (File photo)

Telangana health dept flags violations in private Covid labs

Barely ten days after permitting 16 private diagnostic centers and hospitals in the state to conduct RT-PCR based testing of samples for coronavirus, the Telangana health department is preparing to take “stringent action” against several of them over several violations, ranging from poor quality control, poor hygiene, incorrect testing methods and failure to share full data with authorities.

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since June 16, taking the tally to 12,349 on June 26. Of these, 7,436 are active and under treatment. As many as 6,943 positive cases have emerged during the last 10 days after Telangana ramped up its testing.

After the state health department observed a disparity in the figures uploaded by private labs into the ICMR and state portals on June 24, an inspection was initiated by four teams, comprising senior microbiologists and senior officers from the health department across 16 private laboratories.

Odisha coronavirus cases rise to 6,350

Odisha reported one more death due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 18. As many as 170 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total tally to 6,350.

Out of the 170 new cases, 143 were reported from quarantine centres, where people returning from other states have been lodged for preliminary observation, while 27 were local people, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,903 and 4,402 people have recovered.

