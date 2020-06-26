India Coronavirus Cases Updates, 26 June: Yediyurappa rules out lockdown in Bengaluru; Hyderabad’s largest wholesale market to shut for 8 days

Municipal authorities in Mumbai with the help of local politicians and corporators hold fever and testing camps at various coronavirus hotspots. Municipal authorities in Mumbai with the help of local politicians and corporators hold fever and testing camps at various coronavirus hotspots.

India Coronavirus Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan’ with the aim to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the virtual launch, the Prime Minister interacted with villagers from across six districts of Uttar Pradesh and briefed them on the scheme which seeks to dovetail central and state government’s programmes, while also creating partnerships with industry and other organisations.

The Covid tally in India rose to 4,90,401 this morning after over 17,000 fresh cases were reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. With 407 more fatalities, the death toll climbed to 15,301.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 77,76,228 samples have been tested up to June 25 with 2,15,446 samples being tested on Thursday.

A look at the top developments:

No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state’s economy important: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today ruled out the possibility of any fresh lockdown in Bengaluru, saying it is equally important to rebuilt the economic situation of the state.

“There is no question of imposing lockdown for any reason. In some areas (with high case load) we have already implemented lockdown, other than those places there is no question of it being implemented in other places,” he told reporters in the capital city.

Though the state capital was considered a model for the entire country in COVID management and has seen a spike in cases during the last few days, the pandemic can be controlled if everyone cooperated, he added.

Members of an organisation ‘UMMAT’ held a disinfection drive at various religious places like Dagdusheth Ganpati and Mandai Ganpati Mandir to spread awareness on Communal harmony on Thursday. Members of an organisation ‘UMMAT’ held a disinfection drive at various religious places like Dagdusheth Ganpati and Mandai Ganpati Mandir to spread awareness on Communal harmony on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Kirana traders in Begum Bazar to shut shops from June 28 to July 5

Hyderabad’s largest wholesale market at Begum Bazar has decided to remain shut for eight days from Sunday, keeping in mind the surge in the number of virus cases in recent days and some merchants testing positive, the city Kirana Merchants’ Association said Friday.

The precautionary measure came after at least 400 coronavirus cases came to light in the Goshamahal division of the city corporation where the market area is located.

“Some of our member merchants also tested positive of coronavirus. Keeping in view of the safety of our merchants, their family members and customers, we took the decision,” association president Laxminarayan Rathi told news agency PTI.

Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the video call facility for Covid patients at the LNJP hospital yesterday.

Delhi HC junks plea for COVID testing facilities in all court premises for lawyers

The Delhi High Court today refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Delhi government to take necessary steps for providing coronavirus testing facilities for advocates, judicial officers, court staff and their family members in all court premises in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the government to decide “as expeditiously as possible and practicable” the representation moved by the petitioner lawyer, on the same issue, on June 8.

Migrant workers who left Maharashtra due to the lockdown continue to return to the state. Migrant workers who left Maharashtra due to the lockdown continue to return to the state.

MVA allies united in pandemic fight: Sharad Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is working together in the battle against virus pandemic and the Congress and NCP are fully supportive of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar has said.

“About this coronavirus situation, this government of three political parties is working together. There is not an iota of difference (among them). All these parties are working under the leadership of Mr Uddhav Thackeray,” he told a TV channel.

Besides this, he also exuded confidence that the government formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – in November last year – will complete its five-year run.

A free medical testing camp set up in Mumbai. A free medical testing camp set up in Mumbai.

Delhi Congress chief, colleagues detained near India Gate

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and his party colleagues were detained by the police after they gathered near India Gate without permission, to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers killed in a border clash with Chinese troops, officials said.

Five Delhi Congressmen were sitting near Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay homage to the soldiers killed in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15, the Delhi Congress chief was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The policemen came and without listening to us shoved us into a vehicle and took us to Tilak Marg police station,” he said.

A senior police officer said a few people had gathered near National Stadium without any permission. “They were told to disperse immediately in view of the directives of the Central and Delhi government. When they refused, they were detained,” he said.

