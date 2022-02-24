Covid-19: India records 14,148 new cases, 302 deaths

India witnessed a slight drop in fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and a rise in daily deaths, recording 14,148 new infections and 302 fatalities on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days, data shows. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,48,359, comprising 0.35 per cent of total cases.

With 30,009 patients recovering from Covid-19 since Wednesday, the recovery rate is now at 98.46 per cent. The daily positivity rate is now at 1.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.6 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered cross 176.47 crore

More than 176 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the health minister also said on Thursday.

Over 26 lakh (26,88,373) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. So far, over 1.94 crore—1,94,97,567 to exact—precaution doses were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities have been given, it said.

India generated blueprint for world to deal with future public health crisis, says new report

Despite its huge diversity, India not only addressed the pandemic but also generated a blueprint for the world to deal with future public health crisis, stated two reports released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Covid-19-India’s Vaccine Development Story’ and ‘India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Administration Journey’, the two reports have been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness which is a part of the global network of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness and affiliated to Harvard Business School, PTI reported.

Six private labs included in India’s Covid-19 genomic sequencing consortium

Meanwhile, the department of biotechnology on Tuesday approved the inclusion of six private laboratories to India’s Sars-CoV-2 genomic sequencing consortium, which has been keeping track of the mutations in the virus and emerging variants since last year. The consortium, INSACOG, is a network of 10 central laboratories acting as hubs and 28 regional laboratories working as spokes.

The inclusion of the private laboratories was approved nearly five months after the department released the standard operating procedures for the same.

Four of the six laboratories that have been included in the consortium are from Bengaluru, one from Delhi, and one from Ahmedabad, according to an office memoradum, which states, “the competent authority of the department of biotechnology has approved the inclusion of the following private genome sequencing laboratories in the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG).”

810 of 1,022 deaths in Jan, Feb were of comorbidities: Health dept data

Majority of the deaths from Covid-19 reported in January and February across Maharashtra this year were of patients, who had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cardiac ailment.

In January till mid Feb this year a total of 1,690 Covid-19 deaths were reported. “We could get information about the medical history of the deceased for 1,022 cases and around 810 had comorbidities. Of these 311 had hypertension, 206 patients were diabetic and 109 had heart conditions. Others had different ailments while around 212 did not have any comorbidity,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said. Of the 1,690 deaths a total of 848 deaths were in the 61-80 age group. The overall case fatality ratio (CFR) has been 0.15 per cent and in children below 10 years the CFR has been the least as low at 0.03 per cent, Dr Awate said.

