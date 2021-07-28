India reports 43,654 new Covid-19 cases, 640 deaths

India recorded 43,654 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 640 deaths in the past 24 hours. The daily caseload is the highest in three weeks. Kerala continues to be the top-most contributor with 22,129 cases, the maximum in two months.

The active cases show a slight increase and currently stand at 3,99,436. 1.45 lakh of the total active infections are in Kerala

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry Tuesday reported a rise in daily new Covid cases in 22 districts across seven states, calling it a “cause for concern”. Seven of these districts are in Kerala, and two in Maharashtra, with the rest spread across the Northeast.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health, said, “There are 22 districts in the country where an increasing trend in cases has been noted… An increase has been seen during the last four weeks… This increase is a cause for concern on which we continue to hold discussions with states.”

While Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Thrissur, Wayanad, Ernakulum and Pathanamthitta in Kerala are seeing a rise in daily cases, in Manipur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Noney and Thoubal are showing a similar increase, apart from West Garo Hills, South-West Khasi Hills and South-West Garo Hills in Meghalaya, Papum Pare, Lohit and West Siang in Arunachal, Nalbari in Assam, and West Tripura in Tripura. The two districts in Maharashtra causing concern to officials are Solapur and Beed.

The Health Secretary added that even as the number of active cases was down to below 4 lakh from 37 lakh at the peak, the cases are now spread across a limited geography — making containment efforts, restrictions and follow-up on Covid appropriate behaviour necessary.