India report 39,361 new COVID cases, 416 deaths

India recorded 39,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 416 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Kerala and Maharashtra reported 17,466 new cases and 6,843 new cases respectively.

The active cases in the country are on a rise again. At present, there are 4.11 lakh active Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 1.4 lakh are from Kerala.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.