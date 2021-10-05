India reports 18,346 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 209 days

India Monday reported 18,346 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 209 days. This is the 11th straight day that daily cases of coronavirus in the country remained below 30,000. Kerala reported 8,850 new cases and 149 deaths.

The death toll climbed to 4.49 lakh with 263 fresh fatalities. The active caseload stands at 2.52 lakh and the recovery rate is 97.93 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.