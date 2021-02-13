Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 1.36 lakh, over 7 million vaccinated so far

India recorded 12,143 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 1,08,92,746, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

With 103 deaths, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,55,550. The number of active cases has further come down to 1.36 lakh. As many as 1,06,00,625 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Kerala reported 5,397 new cases while Maharashtra reported 3,670, the highest in a month.

The Health Ministry data stated that many as 79, 67,647 people in the country have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine till date.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday said that action is being taken on the findings of The Indian Express investigation that revealed glaring gaps in the state’s Covid testing data even as his government suspended nine health personnel, including five senior officials, in Jamui district from where “irregularities were detected… in particular”. The Centre has sought a “detailed report” from the Bihar government on the findings.

As Covid-19 cases continue to drop around the world, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned people against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Friday said the number of reported infections globally has declined for the fourth week in a row, adding that the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week, reported PTI.

“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently,” Tedros said. “We should all be encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself.”

“Now is not the time for any country to relax measures or for any individual to let down their guard,” he added.

While the figures reported by countries to the WHO for the week ending Feb 8 are still incomplete, the global body said so far about 1.9 million newly confirmed cases were registered worldwide, down from more than 3.2 million the previous week.