Passenger suspected of coronavirus onboard Bangkok-Delhi flight quarantined

“He was seated on seat number 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi,” the official said. “He was seated on seat number 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi,” the official said.

An Indian citizen, onboard a Bangkok-Delhi SpiceJet flight, suspected to be infected with coronavirus was quarantined at IGI airport on Thursday, an airline spokesperson said.

“He was seated on seat number 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi,” the official said.

Follow Coronavirus LIVE updates here

This came a day after two Indians tested positive on a cruise ship off the coast off the coast of Japan.

The Centre has advised screening of passengers at 21 airports, international seaports and border crossings across the country. According to latest available official data, more than 1,700 flights and over 1.80 lakh passengers have been screened across airports so far.

Last week, a Chinese national was suspected to be infected after he fell ill onboard an Air India flight. Upon arrival at the Pune airport, he was taken to a local hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.