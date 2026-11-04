Global climate goals must respect national circumstances: India

Ahead of the 31st United Nations annual climate conference in Türkiye’s Antalya next week, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said Tuesday that while India is yet to decide on pledging support for a proposed global ’35 by 2035’ electrification target, every country has to take into account its national circumstances, sovereignty and poverty-eradication programmes.

India, he said, will push for adherence to the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities to address climate change, and added that an immediate phase-out of fossil fuels was not feasible as energy access for the common people is the government’s top priority.

An Environment Ministry press release, underlined that “voluntary initiatives under the Presidency Action Agenda should remain separate from negotiations and that uniform global targets must respect national circumstances”.