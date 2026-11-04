Global climate goals must respect national circumstances: India

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Ahead of the 31st United Nations annual climate conference in Türkiye’s Antalya next week, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said Tuesday that while India is yet to decide on pledging support for a proposed global ’35 by 2035’ electrification target, every country has to take into account its national circumstances, sovereignty and poverty-eradication programmes.
India, he said, will push for adherence to the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities to address climate change, and added that an immediate phase-out of fossil fuels was not feasible as energy access for the common people is the government’s top priority.
An Environment Ministry press release, underlined that “voluntary initiatives under the Presidency Action Agenda should remain separate from negotiations and that uniform global targets must respect national circumstances”.
In June this year, Türkiye, which is hosting the 31st Conference of Parties (COP) from November 9 to 21, proposed a target that the world should aim to meet 35 per cent of energy needs from electricity to slash emissions. Yadav will represent India at the 31st COP.
Responding to media queries on India’s COP 31 priorities, and the outcomes it hopes to achieve, Yadav said, “Our priority is very clear. In the negotiations, the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities must be fully respected. This is India’s biggest priority, and it has consistently been emphasised by the prime minister.”
“India will always be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” he added.
Other than the 35 per cent electrification by 2035 proposal, Türkiye has also proposed halving global waste growth by 2035 and reducing energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25 per cent.
Yadav said India will also press for developed countries to meet their climate finance obligations, pushing for a COP31 decision to commence the Climate Finance Work Programme.