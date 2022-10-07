scorecardresearch
India conveys its objections to US over visit by American envoy to PoK

India also objected to ambassador Donald Blome holding some meetings there.

In April, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, drawing sharp reaction from India. (File)

India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by US Ambassador to Islamabad Donald Blome, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

India also objected to the ambassador holding some meetings there.

“Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the US ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the US side,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

In April, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, drawing sharp reaction from India.

“We have noted that US representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan,” Bagchi had said.

“If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable,” he added.

