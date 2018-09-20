India contributes $1 million to UN’s ambitious solar project

The contribution will help reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said. The contribution will help reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said.

India has contributed a whopping $1 million for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the imposing UN building at the world body’s headquarters here.

The contribution will help reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said in a tweet.

He said that India is the “first responder” to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for climate action.

“India funds solar project @UN Hqrs to reduce carbon footprint & promote sustainable energy,” Akbaruddin said, referring to India’s contribution of USD 1 million to the UN Headquarters’ Solar Project, in which solar panels will be installed on the roof of the imposing UN headquarters.

“I thank Ambassador @AkbaruddinIndia @IndiaUNNewYork for India’s generous contribution for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the @UN conference building. A strong message promoting #Innovation for action on #climatechange #efficiency,” Under-Secretary-General for Management Jan Beagle said in a tweet, expressing gratitude to Akbaruddin and the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

In June, Akbaruddin said during a session on World Environment Day that India intends to partner with the UN Secretariat to use renewable solar energy at the UN premises.

He had expressed hope that by the next World Environment Day, solar energy would be part of the energy mix used in the UN building.

