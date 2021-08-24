India conducts maritime exercise with Philippine Navy

Continuing with its deployment in Western Pacific, including in the South China Sea, the Indian Navy carried out a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Philippine Navy on Monday. Two Indian warships, INS Ranvijay, Guided Missile Destroyer, D55 and INS Kora, Guided Missile Corvette, P61, on deployment to the Western Pacific participated in the exercise with BRP Antonio Luna, Frigate, FF 151 of the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea.

“Joint evolutions conducted during the exercise included several operational manoeuvres and the participating ships of both navies were satisfied with the consolidation of interoperability achieved through this operational interaction at sea”, the Navy said in a statement.

Indian naval ships are “currently deployed to the Western Pacific with an aim to strengthen maritime security collaboration with partner nations” it said, adding that interaction with the Philippines’s warship was “an enriching opportunity for the Indian Navy to consolidate its bilateral relations with the Philippine Navy”.

“In compliance with the prevailing pandemic guidelines, the exercise was conducted in contactless manner and all necessary health and safety protocols were strictly observed,” it added.

The Navy mentioned that India and the Philippines “share a very robust defence and security partnership built over several years and spanning across all domains” and their navies “remain committed to further strengthening bilateral collaboration in the maritime domain towards a collective aim of ensuring a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific”.

This is in a series of exercises that India is conducting with littoral nations that share their maritime boundaries with China as part of its deployment. Two Indian warships had reached Guam on Sunday to participate in the multilateral Malabar Naval Exercise starting later this week with the four member nations of the Quad — India, the US, Japan and Australia — participating.