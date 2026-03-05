India offers condolences over Khamenei’s death, Foreign Secretary Misri reaches Iran embassy

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Thursday offered condolences over the killing of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On behalf of the government, he signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi Thursday.

#WATCH | Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi today, and offered condolences to the slain Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/A3IP2d0diX — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

After the death of Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strikes on Saturday, Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning and seven days of public holidays to mark the ‘martrydom’ of their Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Underlining that the death and destruction in Iran and Gulf region is evoking great anxiety, the Indian government has reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy.

MEA statement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have so far, issued two major statements, one of the first day of the strikes and the other on day 4 of the Iran conflict (March 3).

Issuing its second statement, the MEA reiterated its call for restraint and prioritising the safety of civilians, while accepting that some Indians were left dead while others were missing.

Referring to its previous statement, the MEA said, “We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians.”