India condemns violence in Myanmar

India said on Friday that it condemns any violence and stands for restoration of democracy in Myanmar – one of its clearest statements about its stand on the regime change in the neighbouring country.

“Let me be very clear. We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly press conference.

“We have urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN. We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role,” he said.

When asked about Indian defence attaché in Myanmar attending a military parade on the occasion of that country’s annual Armed Forces Day on March 27, along with representatives of seven other nations, Bagchi said that India has a “functioning embassy in Myanmar” and the country’s “ambassador, defence attaché and other diplomatic officers, continue to discharge their regular diplomatic responsibilities”.

He added, “Nothing more should be read into this event of attending by our defence attaché.”