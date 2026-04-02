‘We seek accountability’: India condemns attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon

Condemning the recent attacks in Lebanon on UNIFIL peacekeepers, India on Thursday urged all parties to ensure the inviolability of the UN mission and the safety and security of the peacekeepers.

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In its first comments since the attacks that claimed three lives, India has sought accountability for crimes against the UN peacekeepers.

“We condemn the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), and pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the inviolability of the UN mission and the safety and security of the Peacekeepers. As one of the largest and longest serving contributors to Peacekeeping, and in consonance with UNSC resolution 2589, we seek accountability for crimes against peacekeepers,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.