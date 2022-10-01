scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

India condemns terror attack on education centre in Kabul

The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

AfghanistanThe family of a 19-year old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP)

India Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that left more than 20 people dead and dozens wounded.

The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

“We are saddened by yesterday’s terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places,” he said.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 12:38:28 pm
Next Story

Airport fashion: From Ali-Richa to Deepika Padukone, celebs keep it fuss-free

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement