Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
India condemns terror attack in Pakistan’s Peshawar city

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India extended its deep condolences to families of the victims of Monday's attack.

"India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people," Bagchi tweeted. (File)

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pakistani city of Peshawar that left 93 people dead and more than 200 others injured.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India extended its deep condolences to families of the victims of Monday’s attack.

“India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people,” Bagchi tweeted.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque that was packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in the city.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area on Monday.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers when he exploded himself. Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, the Imam of the mosque, was also killed in the blast, local police said.

They said a total of 93 have died while 221 others have been injured in the attack.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 18:24 IST
Mumbai records over 8,800 property registrations in Jan 2023, data shows exchequer earned over Rs 676 cr

