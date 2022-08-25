scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Your Daily Wrap: India condemns Rushdie attack, Suspended Telangana BJP leader arrested again; and more

From the Supreme court agreeing to hear a petition challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Biliks Bano case to the arrest of suspended Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh over his alleged derogatory comments about the Prophet, here are the top stories of today

(Clockwise) Bilkis Bano, Salman Rushdie. T Raja Singh, and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

The Supreme Court heard four key cases today. The bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who is set to retire tomorrow, agreed to hear a petition challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Biliks Bano case. The court issued a notice to the Gujarat government and issued directions to implead the released convicts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed technical committee, which probed allegations of unauthorised use of Israeli NSO Group spyware Pegasus for surveillance, examined 29 phones and found some malware in five of them, but “it doesn’t mean it is a malware of Pegasus,” said CJI Ramana. What has the committee found? To recall, what was the Pegasus case? Read here.

The top court also agreed to review the July 27 judgment upholding the Constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The court will review two key aspects of the verdict — sharing the Enforcement Case Information Report and reversal of the presumption of innocence.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee which probed the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in January this year has indicted the then Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The committee said he “…failed to discharge his responsibilities to maintain law and order…or take any steps for deployment to strengthen the route…” taken by Modi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...Premium
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...

In its first reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, India today condemned the “horrific attack” on the acclaimed author and wished him a speedy recovery. “India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat suffered “multiple blunt force injuries on the body,” the post-mortem report revealed, hours after the Goa Police registered a murder case. The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death.

Suspended Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh, who was out on bail in connection with a case registered against him over his alleged derogatory comments about the Prophet, was arrested again today. Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad police served notices under Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) over remarks he allegedly made in April this year against the Prophet, and asked him to appear before police for questioning.

Advertisement

With the Election Commission sending Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais its opinion in a matter pertaining to Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as MLA for allegedly misusing his position, the CM on Thursday accused the BJP of “blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies” even as the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claimed that there was no immediate threat to the government. The CM went into a huddle with his advisors and state Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan after news emerged of the EC sending Bais its opinion on the disqualification matter. Abhishek Angad reports.

From Bollywood:  Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger hit the big screen today. Should you watch it or skip it? Read Shubhra Gupta’s review to decide.

In Express Opinion

Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Advertisement

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking

Political Pulse

Ending days of speculation, the BJP today appointed Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary as the new president of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit. Chaudhary is the first person from the dominant Jat community to head the party in the state. With Chaudhary’s appointment, made with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party would want to send out a message to the socially dominant and influential Jats, an OBC community in the state that spearheaded the year-long farmer protest.A look at the Jat leader’s political journey.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari today shot off a string of tweets alleging a “nefarious and fabricated campaign” against him for “political mileage” by a section of the media, who, he said, were “concocting” his statements. Gadkari’s office said there have been a series of instances since 2018 when the minister’s words were allegedly twisted and misinterpreted. However, sources in the party said the minister’s remarks have indeed been embarrassing both the BJP and the government. Liz Mathew reports.

Express Explained

The Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, recently criticised the Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text, over its gender bias. Pandit said the Manusmriti has categorised all women as “shudras”, which is “extraordinarily regressive”. What is Manusmriti? What is its significance? Why is it controversial? We explain.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers announced on Wednesday that it has been decided to implement One Nation One Fertiliser by introducing a “Single Brand for Fertilisers and Logo” under the fertiliser subsidy scheme named “Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna”. What is the government’s argument for introducing this scheme? What can be the drawbacks of the scheme? Read here.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:13:17 pm
Next Story

Watch: This video of senior citizens enjoying at a park have won hearts online

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement