India condemns Pakistan air strikes against Afghanistan: ‘Kabul’s sovereignty must be respected’

"This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," Jaiswal said.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 14, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Afghanistan PakistanResidents gather at the site of a strike in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Source: AP)
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India on Saturday condemned the recent air strikes carried out by Pakistan inside Afghanistan, saying Kabul’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India strongly condemns the strikes that reportedly caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure.

“This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan,” Jaiswal said.

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Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated in recent weeks. Pakistan carried out air strikes inside Afghan territory after accusing Kabul of sheltering militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan.

On February 27, Pakistani forces bombed Kabul and two other Afghan provinces hours after Afghan forces launched a cross-border attack on Pakistani troops. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the situation as an “open war” with Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

The latest escalation comes after months of tit-for-tat clashes between the two neighbours. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have historically been strained by long-standing mistrust and recurring border tensions since 1947.

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