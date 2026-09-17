‘Concerning’: India condemns Houthi drone attack near Mecca

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over an attempted drone attack on the holy city of Makkah (Mecca) in Saudi Arabia and called for early restoration of peace in West Asia.

Saudi authorities said in Riyadh that a drone sent by Houthi militants attempting to target Makkah was intercepted and destroyed on Tuesday evening.

This Indian statement came a day after New Delhi had expressed serious concern over the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure and economic assets, cautioning that such strikes undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the latest situation in West Asia during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the BRICS summit on Sunday.