India condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack on Afghan Sikhs

A suicide bomber targeted the convoy on their way to meet Afghanistan’s president in the eastern city of Jalalabad today. (Photo: Reuters) A suicide bomber targeted the convoy on their way to meet Afghanistan’s president in the eastern city of Jalalabad today. (Photo: Reuters)

India on Sunday condemned as “heinous and cowardly” the terrorist attack on a convoy of Sikhs in Afghanistan that left 20 people dead and said the incident underlined the need for united global fight against international terrorism.

A suicide bomber targeted the convoy on their way to meet Afghanistan’s president in the eastern city of Jalalabad today. Police chief Ghulam Sanaei Stanikzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives when the minority community members wanted to enter the governor’s house to meet President Ashraf Ghani, who was visiting the region.

“We strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in #Jalalabad today evening which resulted in the death of 20 innocent Afghans, including 10 members of the Afghan Sikh Community, and injured more than 20 persons,” the Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted.

“We convey heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of the injured…The attack again underlines the need for united global fight against international terrorism without discrimination and accountability of those who support terrorists in any manner,” it said.

Some reports said 19 people were killed in the attack and 17 of them were from the minority Sikh and Hindu community. Avtar Singh Khalsa, a longtime leader of the Sikh community who had planned to run in the parliamentary elections set for October, was killed in the attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App