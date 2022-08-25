scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

In first reaction to Salman Rushdie stabbing, India condemns ‘horrific attack’

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12. Here is what External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on the attack.

Salman RushdieAuthor Salman Rushdie (AP)

In its first reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the “horrific attack” on the celebrated novelist and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12.

“India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

The attack on Rushdie triggered global condemnation and an outpouring of support for the author.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...Premium
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...

Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a ‘fatwa’ in 1989 calling for his death following the publication of his novel ‘The Satanic Verses’.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie and the novelist has consistently stood up for the universal rights of freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

A 24-year-old man, Hadi Matar, was identified as the alleged attacker.

Advertisement

Following the attack, Iran denied any link with the attacker.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:19:57 pm
Next Story

ICSI CS June Result 2022: Verification of marks starts tomorrow

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement