India condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast: 10 Indians rescued, one missing

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off Oman coast and said 10 Indian nationals aboard the ship were rescued, while one was reported missing.

In a statement, the MEA expressed concerns over the continued attack on vessels in West Asia and called for immediate de-escalation.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support,” the MEA said in a statement.