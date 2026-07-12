India condemns attack on vessel off Oman coast: 10 Indians rescued, one missing

In a statement, the MEA expressed concerns over the continued attack on vessels in West Asia and called for immediate de-escalation. 

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 01:39 PM IST
Cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)India's embassy in Oman is ⁠closely ‌monitoring ​the situation and coordinating ‌with the Omani authorities. (File Photo)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off Oman coast and said 10 Indian nationals aboard the ship were rescued, while one was reported missing.

In a statement, the MEA expressed concerns over the continued attack on vessels in West Asia and called for immediate de-escalation.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” it added.

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