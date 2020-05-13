India condemns Afghan attacks that left 40 dead

The attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital killed several people, including babies. (Photo: AP) The attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital killed several people, including babies. (Photo: AP)

India on Tuesday “strongly condemned” the “barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians”, including women and children, at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward as well as at a funeral in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, which left 40 people dead.

“Such reprehensible attacks, including on mothers, newly born children, nurses and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity,” a Ministry of External Affairs’ statement said.

“There can be no justification for such continued acts of terrorism. The perpetrators of such heinous acts and their sponsors and supporters should be held accountable and brought to justice. They should be forced to eradicate safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades and caused immense miseries to untold number of people in the region,” MEA said.

“India stands in solidarity with the people, Government and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation. The holy month of Ramzan should be a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. We call for an immediate cessation of terrorist violence and cooperation to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

