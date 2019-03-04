India committed to peace, but will use ‘all our might’ to protect nation: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Monday said India is committed to peace but will use “all our might” to protect the nation if the need arises. He said the country’s valour was on display when, on February 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted pre-emptive air strikes on a terrorist camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, Pakistan.

Kovind, the Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, was speaking in Tamil Nadu, where he was awarding President’s Colours to Air Force Station, Hakimpet, and 5 Base Repair Depot at the Air Force Station, Sulur.

“India remains firmly committed to peace, but in case the need arises, we will use all our might to protect the nation,” the President said. “Our Armed Forces reflect our resolve. This valour was on display very recently, as the IAF carried out preemptive strikes on a terrorist camp.

“Indian Air Force has over the years grown into a modern, technology-intensive force distinguished by its commitment to excellence and professionalism. IAF continues to modernise in a rapid manner and is in the process of a very comprehensive modernisation plan,” he added.

President’s Colours is among the highest honours bestowed upon an Air Force Unit or Squadron in recognition of its exceptional services to the nation, both during war and in peace.

India’s air strike on February 26 was in response to a terror attack carried out by the Jaish in Pulwama on February 14. At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.