India committed to partnering with Maldives for its development: PM Narendra Modi

AS A close friend and maritime neighbour, India is committed to partnering with the Maldives for its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. The two countries will also enhance cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean Region, he said.

Speaking through video-conferencing at an event where a fast interceptor vessel was gifted to the Maldives , Modi said his government’s “Neighbourhood First” and Male’s “India First” policies have strengthened bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

In the coming years, projects under Indian assistance will bring more benefits to the people of the Maldives, he said.

Through a digital video conference between Modi and Maldives President brahim Mohamed Solih, the two sided launched some of the important initiatives that were announced during last one year. Four bilateral grant projects that represent the breadth and ambition of the development partnership between India and the Maldives were highlighted.

