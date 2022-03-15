India close to national maternal mortality target of 100 and SDG goal of 70

INDIA’S MATERNAL mortality ratio (MMR) – maternal deaths per 100,000 live births –dropped 10 points to 103 for 2017-19, according to the special bulletin released by the Registrar General of India, bringing it closer to the global sustainable development goal of bringing down MMR to 70.

With persistent decline over the years, India is “on the verge” of achieving the National Health Policy MMR target of 100, the Union Health Ministry said. The MMR for 2014-16 stood at 130, which reduced to 122 in 2015-17 and 113 in 2016-18, according to the data.

Seven states have already achieved the sustainable development goal target — Kerala (30), Maharashtra (38), Telangana (56), Tamil Nadu (58), Andhra Pradesh (58), Jharkhand (61), and Gujarat (70), according to the data. In addition to the seven states, Karnataka (83) and Haryana (96) have achieved the National Health Policy target set by India.

Even though Haryana is one of the states that achieved the target set by India, it was among the four states that actually saw an increase in MMR, the other states being West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh as per the report.

“Four states have shown an increase in MMR and hence will need to reappraise their strategy and intensify their efforts to accelerate the MMR decline to achieve the SDG target,” the ministry said in a release.

The states with the highest MMR are Assam (205), Uttar Pradesh (167), Madhya Pradesh (163), Chhattisgarh (160), and Rajasthan (141). However, Uttar Pradesh is also the state that has seen maximum gains with the MMR reducing by 30 points as compared to the previous round of the report. This was followed by Rajasthan with a 23 point decline, Bihar with 19 point decline, Punjab with a 15 point decline, and Odisha with a 14 point decline.

Three states — Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh — have shown more than 15% decline in MMR.

The MMR is represented in a three-year format because, “maternal deaths being a rare event require prohibitively large sample size to provide robust estimates. In order to enhance the SRS sample size, the results have been derived by following the practice of pooling the three years data to yield reliable estimates of maternal mortality,” registrar general said in its report.

As per the report, the highest proportion of maternal deaths happened in women between the ages of 20 and 24 accounting for 32% of the total deaths, followed by those between the ages of 25 and 29 accounting for 31% of the total deaths. This could be because this is the age group most likely to have children.