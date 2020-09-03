scorecardresearch
China says strongly oppose India move to ban Chinese mobile apps

Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Updated: September 3, 2020 1:26:20 pm
Children play online game PUBG on their mobile phones in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A, File)

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd’s popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.

