India, China troops face-off in Ladakh, resolved after talks

A face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops on Wednesday was disengaged after senior Army officers on both sides held discussion the same evening. The face-off, first in Ladakh this year between the two armies, comes about a month before Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit India in October.

Sources in the Army mentioned that the face-off occurred near the northern bank of the Pangong Tso when the movement of about a dozen Indian troops, who were out on a patrol, was objected to by troops of the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Indians and Chinese troops, sources mentioned, had called for reinforcements. It is learned though that the Indian troops were within the Indian territory.

Nearly two thirds of the Pangong Tso, which is a large lake between Ladakh and Tibet, lies with the Chinese.

Senior Army sources said that the situation was “de-escalated and disengaged fully” after discussions at the “delegation level” were held later in the day. “This occurs due to differing perceptions of Line of Actual Control,” senior sources in the Army said.

Though it is the first such incident in 2019, the Chinese troops had in July 2018 constructed a temporary hut in northern Ladakh, which had led to a confrontation between the forces of the two countries.

When asked about the incident, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was important to note that how quickly the matter was resolved. “The matter stands resolved. I think what is important to note is that there are existing mechanisms between India and China to resolve such issues,” he said. “It is also important to note how quickly the matter got resolved. It means that the mechanisms which exist between India and China are working very well,” Kumar added.